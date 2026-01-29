Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Sacramento Kings look to end a six-game losing streak as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Kings are 12-36 and 14th in the Western Conference standings. They just lost to the New York Knicks on the road 103-87. It was actually close for three quarters and then the Kings lost the fourth quarter 31-15. Sacramento lost in field goal percentage, 47.4%-40.2%, and lost on 3-pointers made, 13-5. Rebounds were even and the Kings only lost by four on made free throws. Both teams turned the ball over a lot and DeMar DeRozan led the way on offense with 34 points.



The 76ers are 25-21 and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Milwaukee Bucks at home 139-122. It was a high scoring first quarter, with Philly winning every quarter, scoring a minimum of 29 points in each period. The Sixers won in field goal percentage, 52.4%-51.1%, and in made 3-pointers, 22-15. Philadelphia lost on made free throws 19-11 but won on rebounds 46-38. The 76ers did well taking care of the ball and scored 17 points off of turnovers. Paul George led the way on offense with 32 points.

Spread

Kings +11.5 (+104)

76ers -11.5 (-108)

Money line

Kings +426

76ers -456

Total

OVER 229.5 (+100)

UNDER 229.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs 76ers Betting Trends

Sacramento is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Sacramento's last five games.

Sacramento is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Philadelphia's last eight games against Sacramento.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Philadelphia's last 11 games at home.

Philadelphia is 7-0 SU in its last seven games when playing at home against Sacramento.

Kings vs 76ers Injury Reports

Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk, G - Day-to-day

Russell Westbrook, G - Day-to-day

Keegan Murray, F - Out

Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes, G - Day-to-day

Paul George, F - Day-to-day. Probable for game.

Joel Embiid, C - Day-to-day. Probable for game.

MarJon Beauchamp, F - Out

Kings vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

Sacramento is currently 28th in points, 27th in points allowed, and 29th in point differential. Zach LaVine leads the team in points per game. The Kings are 3-20 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Sacramento actually had a good effort for three quarters in their last loss. They just aren't that deep in scoring and they're still missing some above-average veterans. Sacramento is led by DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis and have struggled defensively, allowing 120.8 points per game. The Kings need to clean up the turnovers and get those three-pointers up.



Philadelphia is currently 14th in points, 15th in points allowed, and 15th in point differential. Bruson leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The 76ers are 13-13 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Sixers' "Big Three" of Joel Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey recently played together, and George tied a franchise record with nine 3-pointers. Both sides of the ball have still been a bit inconsistent and the team has dealt with off-and-on injuries. It was nice seeing the 76ers' Big Three actually play together, but the defense still needs some work.

Best Bet: Over