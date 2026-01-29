Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Odds, Spread, and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 19: Samuel Ersson #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a break during a stop in play in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on January 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Flyers defeated the Golden Knights 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers will attempt to improve their 24-19-9 record and the prevailing mood among their fans when paying a visit to the Boston Bruins for Thursday's faceoff at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia has only won two of its last 11 games, as fatigue strikes a lineup that was already losing steam. Thursday's game will be the Flyers' third in four nights after a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday and 5-3 defeat in Columbus that spoiled Travis Konecny's hat trick on Wednesday. Philadelphia went from scoring 11 times in two games to mustering just 21 shots against the Isles, followed by the Columbus letdown as the fading Flyers try not to plunge out of the Metropolitan Division's top four.

Boston is in no such slump, having claimed an amazing 19 points from the last 11 Spokes dates. But with some irony, the Bruins can't quite break into the top four in their Atlantic Division, still trying to fend off the defending champion Florida Panthers in the standings just below them. The Bruins have improved their record to 31-20-3 without making much headway in the race, making both clubs anxious in Boston.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-178)

Bruins -1.5 (+150)

Money line

Flyers +144

Bruins -156

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in three of the last four meetings.

Boston has gone a perfect 7-0 on home ice in 2026.

The Flyers are 2-7-2 in their previous 11 games.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Centerman Rodrigo Abols is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis is out for the season with a back injury.

Winger Tyson Foerster is out for the season with an arm injury.

Goaltender Dan Vladar is probable with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

Centerman Elias Lindholm is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Jordan Harris is questionable with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins Predictions and Picks

It's curious that the Flyers and Bruins had a total of six encounters in 2024 without meeting once in the calendar year of 2025. Bruins' odds to win are boosted by this January's home games going a perfect 7-0 for Boston, just as Philly deals with Trevor Zegras' zero goals in the previous five games. Coach Rich Tocchet is criticizing Zegras for a lack of "pace," as told by Joe DeMarini of Broad Street Buzz.

Boston's star forward David Pastrnak is skating with plenty of pace, currently sixth in the league with 69 points in 49 games played. But even when Pasta is cooking, it's the sniping ability of 27-year-old Morgan Geekie that is stirring the drinks at TD Garden. Geekie, on a career pace with 30 goals this season, has scored in three straight games for the Bruins, netting two assists in Boston's prior 4-3 win over Vegas.