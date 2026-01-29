Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Philadelphia Flyers will attempt to improve their 24-19-9 record and the prevailing mood among their fans when paying a visit to the Boston Bruins for Thursday's faceoff at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Philadelphia has only won two of its last 11 games, as fatigue strikes a lineup that was already losing steam. Thursday's game will be the Flyers' third in four nights after a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday and 5-3 defeat in Columbus that spoiled Travis Konecny's hat trick on Wednesday. Philadelphia went from scoring 11 times in two games to mustering just 21 shots against the Isles, followed by the Columbus letdown as the fading Flyers try not to plunge out of the Metropolitan Division's top four.
Boston is in no such slump, having claimed an amazing 19 points from the last 11 Spokes dates. But with some irony, the Bruins can't quite break into the top four in their Atlantic Division, still trying to fend off the defending champion Florida Panthers in the standings just below them. The Bruins have improved their record to 31-20-3 without making much headway in the race, making both clubs anxious in Boston.
Spread
- Flyers +1.5 (-178)
- Bruins -1.5 (+150)
Money line
- Flyers +144
- Bruins -156
Total
- Over 6.5 (+104)
- Under 6.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins Betting Trends
- Totals have gone under in three of the last four meetings.
- Boston has gone a perfect 7-0 on home ice in 2026.
- The Flyers are 2-7-2 in their previous 11 games.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins Injury Reports
Philadelphia Flyers
- Centerman Rodrigo Abols is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
- Defenseman Ryan Ellis is out for the season with a back injury.
- Winger Tyson Foerster is out for the season with an arm injury.
- Goaltender Dan Vladar is probable with a lower-body injury.
Boston Bruins
- Centerman Elias Lindholm is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
- Defenseman Jordan Harris is questionable with an ankle injury.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins Predictions and Picks
It's curious that the Flyers and Bruins had a total of six encounters in 2024 without meeting once in the calendar year of 2025. Bruins' odds to win are boosted by this January's home games going a perfect 7-0 for Boston, just as Philly deals with Trevor Zegras' zero goals in the previous five games. Coach Rich Tocchet is criticizing Zegras for a lack of "pace," as told by Joe DeMarini of Broad Street Buzz.
Boston's star forward David Pastrnak is skating with plenty of pace, currently sixth in the league with 69 points in 49 games played. But even when Pasta is cooking, it's the sniping ability of 27-year-old Morgan Geekie that is stirring the drinks at TD Garden. Geekie, on a career pace with 30 goals this season, has scored in three straight games for the Bruins, netting two assists in Boston's prior 4-3 win over Vegas.
The Flyers' power play ranks 30th in the NHL, a sign that not even a rash of Bruins penalties could save the Flyers' effort in Boston. Tocchet has become frustrated enough to pull the ailing Dan Vladar or another goalie too early with a one-goal deficit, making Boston into a more potent puck-line bet.