Hampton Pirates vs Drexel Dragons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Hampton Pirates will visit the Drexel Dragons at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. These teams have had remarkably similar seasons, as each squad sports a 10-11 record, and have very similar records when it comes to common opponents. The chance to climb back to .500 presents itself to both on Thursday, making it an important matchup for the morale of both teams.

As one might expect of a sub-.500 team, there are issues across the board for the Pirates. There are only two double-digit scorers on the roster in guards Jalyke Gains-Wyatt and Michael Eley, leaving the team somewhat lacking in scoring punch. Defensively, the unit has been torched by teams like Campbell and Charleston, programs that scored 86 and 74 points, respectively. The Dragons have been solid on offense in their recent outings, so putting together a solid defensive performance will be paramount to Hampton staying in this road game.

The Dragons are playing their best basketball of the season on their way into this matchup. They have won four of their last five contests and are fresh off an 83-point showing in a win against Northeastern. Leading scorer Shane Blakeney has the offense playing better than anyone expected, and big supplementary performances from fellow guard Eli Beard have allowed the team to unlock its offensive potential. The defense has also played well in easy matchups with Stony Brook, William and Mary, and Monmouth, teams that are not far below Hampton's offensive capabilities. It seems likely that Drexel's best scorers will have another field day at home on Thursday night.

Spread

Hampton +4 (+103)

Drexel -4 (-106)

Money line

Hampton +154

Drexel -170

Totals

Over 129 (-111)

Under 129 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hampton vs Drexel Betting Trends

The Pirates have been surprisingly good ATS this year, going 12-7 in games with available betting data.

Hampton has also seen success ATS when playing on the road, going 7-5.

The under is 11-8 in Hampton's games that have available betting data.

The Dragons have covered the spread in their last seven games.

The Dragons have been excellent ATS when playing at home, earning an 8-2 record.

The under has cashed in three of Drexel's last four games.

Hampton vs Drexel Injury Reports

Hampton Pirates

No injuries of note.

Drexel Dragons

No injuries of note.

Hampton vs Drexel Prediction and Pick