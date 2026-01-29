ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Hampton Pirates vs Drexel Dragons Odds, Spread, and Totals

Dec 6, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Josh Reed (5) dribbles the ball against the La Salle Explorers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Hampton Pirates will visit the Drexel Dragons at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. These teams have had remarkably similar seasons, as each squad sports a 10-11 record, and have very similar records when it comes to common opponents. The chance to climb back to .500 presents itself to both on Thursday, making it an important matchup for the morale of both teams. 

As one might expect of a sub-.500 team, there are issues across the board for the Pirates. There are only two double-digit scorers on the roster in guards Jalyke Gains-Wyatt and Michael Eley, leaving the team somewhat lacking in scoring punch. Defensively, the unit has been torched by teams like Campbell and Charleston, programs that scored 86 and 74 points, respectively. The Dragons have been solid on offense in their recent outings, so putting together a solid defensive performance will be paramount to Hampton staying in this road game.

The Dragons are playing their best basketball of the season on their way into this matchup. They have won four of their last five contests and are fresh off an 83-point showing in a win against Northeastern. Leading scorer Shane Blakeney has the offense playing better than anyone expected, and big supplementary performances from fellow guard Eli Beard have allowed the team to unlock its offensive potential. The defense has also played well in easy matchups with Stony Brook, William and Mary, and Monmouth, teams that are not far below Hampton's offensive capabilities. It seems likely that Drexel's best scorers will have another field day at home on Thursday night.

Spread

  • Hampton +4 (+103)
  • Drexel -4 (-106)

Money line

  • Hampton +154
  • Drexel -170

Totals

  • Over 129 (-111)
  • Under 129 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Pirates have been surprisingly good ATS this year, going 12-7 in games with available betting data.
  • Hampton has also seen success ATS when playing on the road, going 7-5.
  • The under is 11-8 in Hampton's games that have available betting data.
  • The Dragons have covered the spread in their last seven games.
  • The Dragons have been excellent ATS when playing at home, earning an 8-2 record.
  • The under has cashed in three of Drexel's last four games.

Hampton vs Drexel Injury Reports

Hampton Pirates

  • No injuries of note.

Drexel Dragons

  • No injuries of note.

Hampton vs Drexel Prediction and Pick

Despite their similar records, these teams come into this contest in notably different form. Hampton has consistently played down to its opponents in recent games, as exhibited by a 49-45 defeat to UNC Wilmington on January 3rd. Meanwhile, the Dragons are playing the best basketball of their season and now encounter a Pirates team that has shown itself to be massively inconsistent in nearly every phase of the game. Making things even better for Drexel is the fact that it will play this game on its home court. Take the Dragons to win and cover in a game that should not be as close as the line indicates.

