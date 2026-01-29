Eagles Hire Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion As Their Next OC

After a long and sometimes exhausting search, the Eagles finally have their Offensive Coordinator. They hired Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion, making him their 5th Offensive Coordinator in as many years.

Who Is Sean Mannion?

Sean Mannion has been a coach in the NFL for only 2 seasons. He was an offensive assistant for the Packers in 2024, and then spent this season as their Qb Coach. But he was a Qb in the league from 2015 to 2023, and played under names like Sean McVay and Kevin Stefanski.

What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in reputation. The 33 quickly built a reputation for being a bright mind, and has some billing him as a future head coach.

Packers Play By Play Voice Wayne Larrivee joined Middays With Marks before the firing happened, and explained what makes Sean Mannion so special.

"He has got all the earmarks, everything you look for in a head coach. Personally, I will be selfish and say I hope he doesn't go anywhere... I think Matt Lafluer say alot of himself in Sean Mannion."

Larrivee made specific mention of how good Mannion is with QBs. Important, given his most important job is getting Jalen Hurts to look more like the MVP Qb we saw back in 2022.

Eagles Get Their Guy

The Eagles' OC search from the outside seemed a bit shaky. Early on, reports suggested they favored Mike McDaniel or Brian Daboll. Both elected to take the OC jobs for different teams. More and more reports were that candidates withdrew their names. But late in the process, they seemed to zero in on Sean Mannion.

Sean Mannion is now tasked with transforming an Eagles offense that went stale last season. Despite elite talent, the Offense was mediocre all season under Kevin Patullo and Nick Sirianni. Early reports suggested any new OC would come in and be given the autonomy to not just call plays, but to install their own offense. Now Sean Mannion will get that chance.