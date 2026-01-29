ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Eagles Hire Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion As Their Next OC

After a long and sometimes exhausting search, the Eagles finally have their Offensive Coordinator. They hired Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion, making him their 5th Offensive Coordinator in as many…

Dylan MacKinnon
Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a long and sometimes exhausting search, the Eagles finally have their Offensive Coordinator. They hired Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion, making him their 5th Offensive Coordinator in as many years.

Who Is Sean Mannion?

Sean Mannion has been a coach in the NFL for only 2 seasons. He was an offensive assistant for the Packers in 2024, and then spent this season as their Qb Coach. But he was a Qb in the league from 2015 to 2023, and played under names like Sean McVay and Kevin Stefanski.

What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in reputation. The 33 quickly built a reputation for being a bright mind, and has some billing him as a future head coach.

Packers Play By Play Voice Wayne Larrivee joined Middays With Marks before the firing happened, and explained what makes Sean Mannion so special.

"He has got all the earmarks, everything you look for in a head coach. Personally, I will be selfish and say I hope he doesn't go anywhere... I think Matt Lafluer say alot of himself in Sean Mannion."

Larrivee made specific mention of how good Mannion is with QBs. Important, given his most important job is getting Jalen Hurts to look more like the MVP Qb we saw back in 2022.

Eagles Get Their Guy

The Eagles' OC search from the outside seemed a bit shaky. Early on, reports suggested they favored Mike McDaniel or Brian Daboll. Both elected to take the OC jobs for different teams. More and more reports were that candidates withdrew their names. But late in the process, they seemed to zero in on Sean Mannion.

Sean Mannion is now tasked with transforming an Eagles offense that went stale last season. Despite elite talent, the Offense was mediocre all season under Kevin Patullo and Nick Sirianni. Early reports suggested any new OC would come in and be given the autonomy to not just call plays, but to install their own offense. Now Sean Mannion will get that chance.

They did not get a guy with play-calling experience as many wanted. But if you listen to the scuttlebutt around the league, the Eagles might have gotten the next boy genius teams all around the league seem to be chasing.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a 1-yard touchdown reception against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Eagles // NFL‘The Philly Special’ Is Getting The ESPN ’30 For 30′ TreatmentDylan MacKinnon
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team.
NFLBill Belichick shockingly snubbed from Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a 78-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles // NFLEagles Fans Should Prepare For The Next Stadium To Have A RoofDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect