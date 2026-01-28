This Day in Sports History: January 28
If you're looking for a date that's jam-packed with unbelievable highlights, Jan. 28 tops the list. Events from every sport, from football to tennis, showcase groundbreaking achievements. Cultural shifts and game-changing events all happened on this day, which reminds us that Jan. 28 reflects the enduring power of athletic competition.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Jan. 28 included:
- 1929: Tennis player Colin Gregory won his only Grand Slam title at the Australian Championships.
- 1939: Tennis player John Bromwich won his first Australian title.
- 1943: The Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 10-1. Max Bentley scored four goals.
- 1952: Tennis player Ken McGregor won his first and only Grand Slam event.
- 1968: Boxer Chartchai Chionoi got a 13-round technical knockout on Efren Torres and retained his world flyweight title.
- 1969: With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected USC running back O.J. Simpson.
- 1974: Sam Thompson, Jim Bottomley, and Jocko Conlan got into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1976: The Atlanta Hawks began a 28-game road losing streak.
- 1980: New York coach Red Holzman won his 600th NBA game and at the time, he was only the second coach ever to hit that mark.
- 1984: Hockey center Wayne Gretzky's NHL record point streak came to an end at 51 games.
- 1988: Denver Nuggets point guard Michael Adams got his record to 79 games straight with at least one made 3-pointer.
- 1990: Tennis star Ivan Lendl won his eighth and last career Grand Slam title.
- 1990: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 to win Super Bowl XXIV. The Super Bowl MVP was quarterback Joe Montana.
- 1992: Right winger Brett Hull became the second player in NHL history to get back-to-back seasons of 50 goals in 50 games.
- 1996: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 to win Super Bowl XXX.
- 2001: The Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 34-7 to win Super Bowl XXXV. The Super Bowl MVP was Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.
- 2007: Tennis star Roger Federer defended his Australian Open title.
- 2017: Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus Williams. She won her seventh Australian title and a record 23rd Grand Slam event singles win.
- 2018: Drivers Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia won their sixth Monte Carlo Rally.
- 2023: Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open. It was her first major title.
Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 28 were Max Bentley, Ivan Lendl, and Ray Lewis.
Bentley was celebrated for his speed, skill, and three Stanley Cup wins with the Leafs. He was also famous as part of hockey's first all-brother line with his brothers Doug and Reg. Lendl is known for his powerful baseline game, heavy topspin, and incredible work ethic, winning eight Grand Slam singles titles and holding the World No. 1 ranking for 270 weeks. Lewis is known for his dominant play with the Baltimore Ravens and recognized for his intensity, leadership, and iconic pre-game dances.