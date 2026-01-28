4 Phillies Prospects Who Could Make MLB Debut in 2026

Repeated playoff disappointments, the Bo Bichette saga, and the intense criticism for “running it back” have ruined essentially all optimism surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies.

If the Phillies couldn’t add Bichette, Alex Bregman, or another splashy offseason bat to their lineup, how can they prevent their window of World Series contention from closing?

Preston Mattingly has rebuilt a struggling farm system and climbed through the ranks of the front office under Dave Dombrowski. While aggressive trades have shortened their system's depth, the Phillies have kept their top three prospects in the organization.

Dombrowski spoke after the 2025 season about balancing the equation of veteran additions with some promotions from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

“We also have some young players that we're going to mesh into our club... I'm not going to declare that anybody has a job, but there will be some people that were really open minded to being with our big league club next year coming out of spring training. Justin Crawford's one of them. Andrew Painter is another one… I wouldn't even preclude Aidan Miller from being that type (of) guy. We really like Gabriel Rincones, who's got a lot of pop in his bat and really hits right-handed pitching even better.” -Dave Dombrowski

IronPigs play-by-play announcer Steve Degler joined Unfiltered with Ricky Bottalico and Bill Colarulo to discuss the development of the four Phillies prospects looking to reach the major leagues in 2026.

Justin Crawford

The Phillies expect Justin Crawford to play center field and contribute as a lineup regular in 2026. The 22-year-old lefty brings exciting tools as energy player capable of sparking a lineup that some Phillies fans have called stale.

The rookie won't have the weight of high expectations with stars like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber carrying thre load. Can he develop into the type of piece the Phillies have been missing in center field at Citizens Bank Park for too long?

Andrew Painter

The journey to the big leagues has already been a roller coaster.

Andrew Painter has experienced the hype of a rise through the minors with a fastball touching 100 miles per hour, the agony of missing two regular seasons for Tommy John Surgery, the hope of a big league timeline, and the disappointment of a tough 2025 season.

The towering 6-foot-7 right-hander – whether he or the Phillies realize it or not – is the true wild card entering a season with starting pitching questions and demands for a World Series from an organization with a shrinking window of contention.

“You need him to be good, and I think he can be. I think he’s got good stuff. It’s not like his velocity dipped. It’s not like his stuff wasn’t very good. It was just the location, and I think you could learn a lot from getting beat around at times in Triple A and just kind of redeem yourself coming into the season. I think he’s going to be that guy.” -Ricky Bottalico

Aidan Miller

While Painter has dominated the conversation surrounding Phillies prospects for years, Aidan Miller jumped the towering right-hander in 2026 and landed 23rd on the list of MLB Top 100 Prospects.

Miller hit his stride during a strong second half at Double-A Reading last season. He's developed an excellent glove at shortstop and considerable power at age 21. He also stole 59 bases in the minor leagues in 2025.

A possible position switch will impact his major league timeline. Will the Phillies bump Miller to second or third base with Trea Turner locked up on a long-term contract. Would they reshuffle their infield to accommodate the rising shortstop prospect?

“He’s only played shortstop as a professional. He has not played an inning anywhere else, so I’ll be curious as to where he’s going to be in spring training and then early in the season with the IronPigs. How much time at second? How much time at third? Based on what he’s going to do at shortstop.” -IronPigs announcer Steve Degler on 97.5 The Fanatic

Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Dave Dombrowski has repeatedly mentioned left-handed outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. in addition to the organization's top three prospects. The 24-year-old flashed serious power in spring training last year, and his raw tools have inspired hope that the Phillies have found a contributing bat.

Rincones currently ranks ninth among Phillies prospects. However, at age 24, he’s closer to the majors than prospects from the last two drafts with higher ceilings in lower levels of the minors.

Expect the Phillies to give the young lefty a few at-bats whenever a convenient opportunity presents itself during the 2026 season.

“He brings some tools. He’s got some sneaky speed. Outfield wise, he can make some plays. He’s got a pretty good arm. He’s got some legitimate power. He hit some majestic home runs, but I think he’s still got some time left to develop as a hitter. Certainly against left-handers.” -IronPigs Announcer Steve Degler on 97.5 The Fanatic