Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to get their offense back on track as they battle the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The Flyers are 24-18-9 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the New York Islanders at home 4-0. Philly gave up goals in every period, were outshot 23-21, and lost in faceoffs 33-24. The Flyers did win in hits 23-15. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Philly gave the puck away a lot and were decent blocking shots. Some players were getting some good looks on the net but they were also taking penalties.



The Blue Jackets are 24-20-7 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Lightning at home 8-5. It was a high-scoring first period and the Jackets led 4-2. In the second period, Columbus gave up a two-goal lead but scored two more goals and led 6-4. The Blue Jackets scored a couple empty net goals for insurance. Columbus outshot Tampa 31-30 and outhit them 27-22 but lost in faceoffs 36-23. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Blue Jackets got all three of the three-star spots, with Mason Marchment getting the first star spot with three goals and one assist.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-223)

Blue Jackets -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Flyers +127

Blue Jackets -133

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Philadelphia's games have gone over 6.5 goals in 25 of 51 chances this season.

In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

The Flyers have been listed as the underdog 34 times this season and upset their opponent 13 times.

Columbus has won 11 of its 15 games as a favorite this season.

The Blue Jackets have a record of 7-3 this season in games with their moneyline odds shorter than -131.

The moneyline odds say Columbus has a 56.7% chance of winning this game.

Flyers vs Blue Jackets Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Dan Vladar, G - Injured reserve

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dante Fabbro, D - Day-to-day

Brendan Smith, D - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Blue Jackets Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 21st in scoring, 21st in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals and points. The Flyers are 12-9-4 on the road and 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. The last few games, Philly has been in a win-loss mode and had a mix of high-scoring wins and losses. Rookie Denver Barkey has surged recently, recording five points since Jan. 15. They have picked up points in three of their last four games and should be able to find their offense again on the road.



Columbus is 20th in scoring, 25th in goals against, 19th on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. Zach Werenski leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Blue Jackets are 13-8-4 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Columbus has won six of their last seven games and during this stretch the offense has been hovering around four goals per game. The defense has had a few good games and some close victories. Werenski & Kirill Marchenko have been great as primary playmakers. Also, Charlie Coyle celebrated his 1,001st NHL game by scoring his 200th career goal.

Best Bet: Blue Jackets Money line