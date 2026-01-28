Can Rising Prospect Aidan Miller Make MLB Debut in 2026?

Repeated playoff disappointments, the Bo Bichette saga, and the intense criticism for “running it back” have ruined essentially all optimism surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies.

If the Phillies couldn’t add Bichette, Alex Bregman, or another splashy offseason bat to their lineup, how can they stay at the top of the National League East standings in 2026 and prevent their window of World Series contention from closing?

Dave Dombrowski spoke after the 2025 season about balancing the equation of veteran additions with some promotions from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

While aggressive trades have shortened the depth of the farm system under Preston Mattingly, the Phillies have kept their top three prospects – Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, and Justin Crawford – in the organization.

Is it finally time for the farm system's improvement to impact the major league roster in 2026?

Aidan Miller

While Andrew Painter has dominated the conversation surrounding Phillies prospects for years, Aidan Miller has jumped the towering right-hander and landed 23rd on the list of MLB Top 100 Prospects.

The 2025 season wasn’t a smooth ride, however. Miller hit only .204 in the first month with the Reading Fightin Phils in his first extended Double-A stint. Steve Degler – play-by-play announcer for Lehigh Valley – commented on the slump during an appearance on Unfiltered with Ricky Bottalico and Bill Colarulo.

“He really struggled. It almost looked like he was pressing, trying to impress everybody. He almost got himself out early in the season.” -IronPigs Announcer Steve Degler on 97.5 The Fanatic

Miller bounced back from the slow start with the impressive glove and baserunning that landed him in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He also developed his power swing with 13 home runs in 108 games in Double A.

Miller is a budding success story of the Phillies farm system’s emphasis on baserunning. He stole 59 bags in the minors last season, edging other top prospects Justin Crawford (46) and Dante Nori (52) for the organization's number one spot.

The 21-year-old hit his stride after a midseason injury and earned an eight-game call-up to Triple A in September.

“When he came back (from the injury), he seemed like he was a different player. He had much more of a plan at the plate. He had some more power. He stole more than 50 bases.” -IronPigs announcer Steve Degler on 97.5 The Fanatic

Path to the Phillies

Miller will almost certainly begin the 2026 season with Lehigh Valley while Crawford and Painter have clearer paths to the Opening Day roster.

However, Dombrowski deliberately grouped Miller with the system's other top two prospects to offer the possibility of a big league debut in 2026.

His timeline to reach the majors depends heavily on the organization’s infield alignment. Long-time shortstop Trea Turner’s contract runs through 2033. Would Miller switch positions for a clearer path to a future with the Phillies?

“He’s only played shortstop as a professional. He has not played an inning anywhere else, so I’ll be curious as to where he’s going to be in spring training and then early in the season with the IronPigs. How much time at second? How much time at third? Based on what he’s going to do at shortstop.” -IronPigs announcer Steve Degler on 97.5 The Fanatic

Replacing Alec Bohm, who will reach free agency after the 2026 season, seems like a more logical path. However, Miller’s ability at shortstop is arguably his best prospect tool. The Phillies must weigh the short-term value of a position switch against potentially minimizing the long-term ceiling of an excellent defensive player at a premium position.