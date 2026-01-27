St. Joseph’s Hawks vs Loyola Ramblers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The St. Joseph's Hawks will pay a visit to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Hawks, although playing a somewhat uninspiring brand of basketball, have proven themselves to be a solid Atlantic 10 team with a 12-8 record. That is in stark contrast to the Ramblers, who are only 5-16 on the year. Tuesday's game should continue to show the difference in talent between these teams.

The fact that St. Joseph's is coming off its biggest win of the year makes it even more likely that this contest turns into a one-sided affair. The Hawks took down a 14-5 Dayton team, the third-ranked team in the conference. Guards Jaiden Glover-Toscano, Derek Simpson, and Dasear Haskins each poured in 20 points to account for 60 of St. Joseph's 81 points. That win should instill some confidence in the Hawks' ability to score, especially against a defensively challenged Loyola Chicago team.

It is hard to find many reasons for optimism for the Ramblers. They have lost seven games in a row, and only one of those games has been remotely close. To be fair, the schedule has been littered with quality opponents, but Loyola will face yet another one on Tuesday, making it likely that the losing streak is expanded by yet another game.

Spread

St. Joseph's -3.5 (-105)

Loyola Chicago +3.5 (-105)

Money line

St. Joseph's -163

Loyola Chicago +156

Totals

Over 143.5 (-107)

Under 143.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

St. Joseph's vs Loyola Chicago Betting Trends

Despite their winning record, the Hawks are only 8-10 ATS in games with available betting data.

The Hawks are 2-4 ATS in road games with available betting data.

The under is 7-11 in St. Joseph's games with available betting data.

The Ramblers are 5-16 ATS this season, one of the worst records in the conference.

The Ramblers are 3-9 ATS in games they played on their home court.

The over is 11-10 in Loyola Chicago's games.

St. Joseph's vs Loyola Chicago Injury Reports

St. Joseph's Hawks

Mekai Johnson, G - Questionable.

Steven Solano, C - Questionable.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Kymany Houinsou, G - Questionable.

Dominick Harris, G - Questionable.

Justin Moore, G - Questionable.

Kayde Dotson, G - Questionable.

Chuck Love, G - Questionable.

St. Joseph's vs Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick

Andrew Jett of PickDawgz writes, "I'll stay with the Hawks. Saint Joseph's put up a nice home win over a pretty good Dayton team in their last outing, despite shooting a relatively tepid 41.7 percent from the field with 12 turnovers. The Hawks were decent from outside (10-of-31 for 32.3%) and great from the line (21-of-26 for 80.8%), however. That makes four wins in the last five games for Saint Joseph's, with 68 or more points scored in all five of those outings.