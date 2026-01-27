Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday. A couple of years back, this would have been an Eastern Conference Finals-esque matchup, but both teams have fallen quite a way since those heights. The Bucks have largely been kept afloat by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is now set to miss a month or more with a calf injury. The Sixers are also plagued by injury, a major factor in the drubbing they just suffered at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets.

Without Antetokounmpo, this Milwaukee roster has an argument for being one of the worst in the entire NBA. The only quality starter aside from the Greek Freak is center Myles Turner, while the rest of the starting five is filled out by average or below-average players. In order for the Bucks to stay in the hunt for a spot in the play-in, they will need massive performances from guys like guard Ryan Rollins and forward Kyle Kuzma. It is extremely unlikely that those players are able to keep Milwaukee afloat, but they will get their first crack at it on the road in Philadelphia.

While the Sixers are far from the top of the East, they are also in a much better situation than the Bucks, although that is an admittedly low bar. Guard Tyrese Maxey remains one of the most overlooked players in the NBA, averaging 29.9 points and 6.8 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from three. Center Joel Embiid and forward Paul George, despite the high expectations attached to them, have been disappointing, with Embiid struggling through multiple injuries and George simply playing poorly. A home date with Milwaukee should stand out as a get-right game for a floundering Sixers team.

Spread

Bucks +10.5 (-108)

76ers -10.5 (+100)

Money line

Bucks +376

76ers -400

Totals

Over 219.5 (-104)

Under 219.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bucks vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Bucks are 19-25 ATS this season.

The Bucks are 8-6 ATS as road underdogs, one of the only situations in which they have a winning record.

The under is 27-17 in Milwaukee's games.

The Sixers are 25-20 ATS this season.

The Sixers are 15-12 ATS as favorites.

The over is 23-22 in Philadelphia's games.

Bucks vs 76ers Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F - Out.

Kevin Porter Jr., G - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F - Questionable.

Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Bucks vs 76ers Prediction and Pick