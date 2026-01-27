ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Eagles Fans Should Prepare For The Next Stadium To Have A Roof

The AFC Championship game kicked off a classic argument among Football fans. Should NFL Stadiums have roofs? The Patriots and Broncos played an ugly game in a blizzard where neither…

Dylan MacKinnon

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a 78-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The AFC Championship game kicked off a classic argument among Football fans. Should NFL Stadiums have roofs? The Patriots and Broncos played an ugly game in a blizzard where neither side could move the ball in the 2nd half.

It had fans of domed stadiums saying they want Football played in ideal conditions, and fans of bad-weather games saying Football is meant to be played in the elements.

This article is not about which side is correct. Because honestly, I dont think it matters. There might be a majority of Eagles fans who do not want a dome or roof. But the bad news for them is that they are probably getting one.

The Next Eagles Stadium Will Have A Roof

The Eagles will eventually build a new stadium. They are already scouting locations. There is no final location, but they have poked around in the Navy Yard and in Northeast Philly. They are also the only team not to join the plans for the Sports Complex.

Some time in the next decade, the Linc will close down, and the Eagles' next home will open up. And when that happens, it will probably have a roof.

Not because the Eagles believe in playing Football in ideal conditions. But because an indoor stadium can host a whole extra slew of events. They can host Super Bowls, they can host more concerts, Wrestlemania can return, College Basketball Tournament games, and so on.

Jeffrey Lurie most likely wants the extra source of revenue. So, as much as people might loathe the idea of not having a snowy playoff game, Eagles fans should prepare for having a stadium with a roof.

Also, for what it is worth, the Eagles won't lose some big advantage. Just look at last season. The closest the Eagles came to losing was in the snow vs a team from LA that plays indoors. If any game was going to give them an advantage, it is vs a team from California in blizzard-like conditions. But if anything, that evened the field.

Bad weather is not some secret advantage. It helps the less talented team by making everything even. The Eagles won't be sacrificing some leg up by putting a roof on their next stadium.

Do Eagles fans care about Lurie making some extra money by hosting more events? Probably not. But they should prepare themselves for the eventuality that the next stadium has a roof, because it is hard to see Lurie passing up on the chance to host those events.

