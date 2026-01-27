Andrew Painter: The Real Wild Card of the 2026 Phillies

Repeated playoff disappointments, the Bo Bichette saga, and the intense criticism for “running it back” have ruined essentially all optimism surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies.

If the Phillies couldn’t add Bichette, Alex Bregman, or another splashy offseason bat to their lineup, how can they stay at the top of the National League East standings in 2026 and prevent their window of World Series contention from closing?

Dave Dombrowski spoke after the 2025 season about balancing the equation of veteran additions with some promotions from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

While aggressive trades have shortened the depth of the farm system under Preston Mattingly, the Phillies have kept their top three prospects – Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, and Justin Crawford – in the organization.

Is it finally time for the farm system's improvement to impact the major league roster in 2026?

Andrew Painter

Dombrowski’s past organizations rode front-line starting pitchers like Josh Beckett and Justin Verlander to tremendous success. The veteran executive still hopes Andrew Painter will emerge with the same level of impact in Philadelphia.

The 28th-ranked MLB prospect has touched 100 miles per hour with his fastball. He’s experimented with different grips on his slider, which has been a key swing-and-miss pitch during his minor league career.

His curveball impressed IronPigs play-by-play announcer Steve Degler into a comparison to the great Ricky Bottalico during an interview on Unfiltered.

“His curveball – I don’t want to say it’s Bottalico-like – but it’s pretty darn good, Ricky. He’s got a hammer, just like you did. I think you refine the slider, you get the changeup maybe to work against left-handed batters, you’ve got a guy who has the stuff, and the makeup, and the poise on the mound to be something really special.” -IronPigs Announcer Steve Degler on 97.5 The Fanatic

Tommy John Surgery kept Painter out of action during the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons. However, the imposing 6-foot-7 right-hander sparkled in the Arizona Fall League in 2024 in his first game action following the procedure.

Dombrowski expected Painter to make his major league debut with the Phillies in “July-ish” 2025. The prospect enthusiasts gushed over his social media clips. The pitching experts lauded his talent. What possibly could’ve gone wrong?

Struggles in 2025

A leap from Single A to Triple A in early May last season inspired hope for an expedited major league timeline. However, the prized arm never mastered the final test of competition before reaching the major leagues.

Painter posted a 5.40 ERA in 22 starts with Lehigh Valley. He struggled with command, which is often the toughest skill to regain for a pitcher after Tommy John Surgery.

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

“When you break down many of his starts, like many young pitchers, it wasn’t like he was terrible the entire night. It was an inning here, an inning there. You’re going to have those things. It’s also the first time he’s really had to deal with any kind of adversity as a professional where guys did have some success against him.” -IronPigs Announcer Steve Degler on 97.5 The Fanatic

While prospects deserve patience during rough stretches at age 22, Painter fell drastically short of expectations in 2025.

Dombrowski and other members of the organization set a high bar for Painter with glowing confidence on the record. They failed to temper expectations with consideration to pitchers coming off Tommy John surgery until after Painter began to struggle in Triple A.

Andrew Painter in 2026

Painter's ability to stay healthy through 118 minor league innings last season feeds the organization's optimism for a clean slate in 2026, his age 23 season.

The Phillies will enter spring training with question marks in the starting rotation behind Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo. Aaron Nola had his worst career season based on performance and availability in 2025 at age 32. Veteran Zack Wheeler likely won’t join the rotation by Opening Day on March 26.

Taijuan Walker is a serviceable but unimpressive option in a major league starting rotation, and the organization hasn’t added much depth or experience to fall back on.

Painter could become the piece that helps the starting rotation puzzle fall back into place by validating the prospect hype that’s followed him since 2021. If the Phillies can count on a dynamic young right-hander at the top of the rotation, they’d suddenly have a more obvious path to matching the top-tier MLB starting pitching that’s led them to consecutive NL East titles.

The loss of Ranger Suarez and the questionable health of Wheeler and Nola wouldn’t loom as large, and the development of another front-liner starter in addition to Sanchez and Luzardo would restock the rotation with the exact model of success that the lineup hasn’t achieved.

A Phillies club that seems stale to most of their fan base is sleeping on a pitcher with a high variance of outcomes for the 2026 season. Painter isn’t a lock to begin the season in the majors, and no arsenal of pitches – no matter how promising – guarantees success at the sport’s highest level.

If Phillies fans need a reason to believe things can change after recent Red October disappointments, they have at least one direction they can look.