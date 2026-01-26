Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. EST on Monday. The Sixers, despite a 24-20 record, are in danger of falling into the play-in picture if…
The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. EST on Monday. The Sixers, despite a 24-20 record, are in danger of falling into the play-in picture if they continue to trade off wins and losses, a fate that would almost certainly end in a first-round exit once the postseason arrives. The Hornets are currently sitting just outside of the play-in picture, but recently improved play shows that Charlotte is hitting its stride as the All-Star Break approaches.
While their roster is undeniably one of the most talented in the East, injuries have been a consistent issue for the Sixers. Center Joel Embiid, notorious for his long history of maladies, has continued to struggle to stay healthy, and he has already been ruled out of this contest thanks to left knee injury management. Forward Paul George, who is still being paid an absurd amount by the team, will also miss this game with the same injury. Just about every important player on the team, save guard Tyrese Maxey, has missed significant time, often bringing the Sixers down to the level of inferior opponents, as is the case in this game.
The Hornets do not look all that bad for a team that started off the season 4-14. Their roster's return to health, coupled with increasingly effective efforts on the defensive end of the floor, has Charlotte sitting at 18-28 with recent victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Now the Hornets get to host a wounded Philadelphia team that has already played three tough matchups within the span of a week, making Monday's contest a premier opportunity for Charlotte to put up yet another quality win.
Spread
- 76ers +3.5 (-113)
- Hornets -3.5 (+104)
Money line
- 76ers +122
- Hornets -127
Totals
- Over 227.5 (-104)
- Under 227.5 (+100)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
76ers vs Hornets Betting Trends
- The Sixers are 25-19 ATS this season.
- The Sixers are 14-5 ATS when they play on the road this season.
- The over is 23-21 in Philadelphia's games.
- The Hornets are 26-20 ATS in their games.
- The Hornets are 2-3 ATS as home favorites.
- The under is 27-19 in Charlotte's games.
76ers vs Hornets Injury Reports
Philadelphia 76ers
- Paul George, F - Out.
- Joel Embiid, C - Out.
Charlotte Hornets
- Collin Sexton, G - Questionable.
76ers vs Hornets Prediction and Pick
Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The 76ers currently have Joel Embiid and Paul listed to return for this matchup, while the Hornets are still missing Mason Plumlee and KJ Simpson. These teams have already met once this season, with the 76ers winning by 125-121 back on Oct. 25, but a lot has changed since then. The 76ers have really struggled to go on any sustained run of success as they are constantly dealing with players out injured or just rested, while the Hornets are starting to play some decent basketball lately with recent wins over the Thunder, Lakers, Nuggets, Magic, and Wizards. The 76ers will fancy their chances in this matchup, but there is still an injury cloud hanging over two key players, so I will prefer a play on the Hornets to get the win at home."