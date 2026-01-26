Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. EST on Monday. The Sixers, despite a 24-20 record, are in danger of falling into the play-in picture if they continue to trade off wins and losses, a fate that would almost certainly end in a first-round exit once the postseason arrives. The Hornets are currently sitting just outside of the play-in picture, but recently improved play shows that Charlotte is hitting its stride as the All-Star Break approaches.

While their roster is undeniably one of the most talented in the East, injuries have been a consistent issue for the Sixers. Center Joel Embiid, notorious for his long history of maladies, has continued to struggle to stay healthy, and he has already been ruled out of this contest thanks to left knee injury management. Forward Paul George, who is still being paid an absurd amount by the team, will also miss this game with the same injury. Just about every important player on the team, save guard Tyrese Maxey, has missed significant time, often bringing the Sixers down to the level of inferior opponents, as is the case in this game.

The Hornets do not look all that bad for a team that started off the season 4-14. Their roster's return to health, coupled with increasingly effective efforts on the defensive end of the floor, has Charlotte sitting at 18-28 with recent victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Now the Hornets get to host a wounded Philadelphia team that has already played three tough matchups within the span of a week, making Monday's contest a premier opportunity for Charlotte to put up yet another quality win.

Spread

76ers +3.5 (-113)

Hornets -3.5 (+104)

Money line

76ers +122

Hornets -127

Totals

Over 227.5 (-104)

Under 227.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Sixers are 25-19 ATS this season.

The Sixers are 14-5 ATS when they play on the road this season.

The over is 23-21 in Philadelphia's games.

The Hornets are 26-20 ATS in their games.

The Hornets are 2-3 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 27-19 in Charlotte's games.

76ers vs Hornets Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F - Out.

Joel Embiid, C - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

Collin Sexton, G - Questionable.

76ers vs Hornets Prediction and Pick