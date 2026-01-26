New York Islanders vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 27-19-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Buffalo Sabres at home 5-0. Buffalo scored twice in the second period and three times in the third, with one of those goals being an empty netter. New York outshot Buffalo 26-21, outhit them 24-16, and won in faceoffs 37-13. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. New York didn't take advantage of all those faceoff wins which could have set up some good scoring chances.

The Flyers are 24-17-9 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Colorado Avalanche on the road 7-3. Philly was up 2-0 after one period of play, the Avs tied things up in the second, and both teams would score a minute apart to make it 3-3. From there, the Flyers scored four straight goals in the third and one of those goals was a shorthanded one. Philadelphia was outshot 35-20, but won in hits 21-15 and in faceoffs 26-24. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. The Flyers did give the puck away a lot, but did well blocking a lot of good scoring chances that the Avs had. Owen Tippett was the first star of the game with a hat trick and one assist.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-245)

Flyers -1.5 (+212)

Money line

Islanders +100

Flyers -104

Total

OVER 5.5 (-117)

UNDER 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Flyers Betting Trends

The NY Islanders is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The NY Islanders is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of the NY Islanders' last 17 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

Philadelphia is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games against the NY Islanders.

Islanders vs Flyers Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Ryan Pulock, D - Out

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Dan Vladar, G - Injured reserve

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

New York is 24th in scoring, tied for fifth in goals against, 31st on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 13-10-3 on the road and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. New York has lost three of their last four games and the offense has only scored once in the past two games. On their seven-game road trip, they were in a win-loss mode and then came home for one game to regroup and get shutout. The defense is usually the strength of this team and It's trending down.



Philadelphia is 21st in scoring, 20th in goals against, 27th on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals and points. The Flyers are 12-8-5 at home and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Philly has picked up points in three straight games and all of those games were against solid opponents. The Avs have only lost twice in regulation at home and the Flyers just went off on offense against them. The defense has been okay, but the offense is trending way up and scoring throughout the game. This will be their first home game back after a 2-0-1 road trip.

Best Bet: Flyers Money line