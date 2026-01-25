This Day in Sports History: January 25
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, and some college basketball tournaments. There is also the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Jan. 25 included:
- 1894: Boxer James J. Corbett defended his world heavyweight boxing title and knocked out Charley Mitchell in three rounds.
- 1930: Tennis player Edgar Moon won his first and only Grand Slam singles title.
- 1939: Boxer Joe Louis knocked out John Henry Lewis in one round.
- 1960: Philadelphia Warriors' Wilt Chamberlain scored 58 points in a game, the most ever by an NBA rookie. He would actually achieve this feat twice, once on Jan. 25 vs the Detroit Pistons and again on Feb. 21 vs the New York Knicks.
- 1972: In the 25th NHL All-Star Game, the East beat the West, 3-2. The MVP of the game was Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr.
- 1975: New York Islander Denis Potvin got the 10th hat trick in Islanders history.
- 1981: The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, and won Super Bowl XV. The MVP of the game was Oakland quarterback Jim Plunkett.
- 1986: Oiler Paul Coffey set an NHL record for defensemen with a point in his 28th consecutive game.
- 1987: Tennis player Stefan Edberg won his second career Grand Slam title.
- 1989: Hockey player Mario Lemieux set an NHL record by picking up a point in 14 straight games.
- 1989: Basketball star Michael Jordan hit the 10,000-point mark in the NBA.
- 1991: Hockey player Brett Hull became the third player in NHL history to get 50 goals in less than 50 games.
- 1992: Speed skater Dan Jansen skated to a world record time of 36.41 in the 500-meter distance.
- 1996: The Ottawa Senators set an NHL record by going winless in 16 straight home games.
- 1998: The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, and won Super Bowl XXXII. The MVP was Broncos running back Terrell Davis.
- 2003: Tennis star Serena Williams won her fifth Grand Slam singles title and fourth straight.
- 2014: Tennis player Li Na became the first Asian Australian Open champion.
- 2015: In the 60th NHL All-Star Game, Team Toews beat Team Foligno 17-12.
- 2022: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle became the NHL's new Iron Man as he played in his 965th straight regular season game.
- 2025: Tennis player Madison Keys took down the two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and won her first major title.
Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 25 were Jim Plunkett, Brett Hull, and Serena Williams.
Plunkett is known for overcoming setbacks as a former No. 1 draft pick to achieve legendary status, being the first Hispanic player to win the Heisman, and was a Super Bowl MVP. Hull is known for his quick release, legendary shot, and being the son of hockey icon Bobby Hull, forming the first Hall of Fame father-son duo in the NHL. Williams is known for her powerful style, 23 Grand Slam singles titles (the most in the Open Era), and her overall dominance in tennis.