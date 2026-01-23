Philadelphia Flyers vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers look to pick up points in three straight games as they battle the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 9 p.m. EST.



The Flyers are 23-17-9 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Utah Mammoth on the road 5-4, in overtime. Philly scored the first three goals, the Mammoth scored two goals in about 30 seconds, and the Flyers went up 4-2 with a power-play goal. Utah scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the game and completed the comeback two minutes into overtime. The Flyers outshot the Mammoth 29-27 and won on faceoffs 34-26. Utah won in hits 26-25. Philadelphia was 2-for-6 on the power play and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Flyers did well with blocked shots, but also gave the puck away a lot.



The Avalanche is 34-5-9 and first in the Central Division. They just lost to the Anaheim Ducks at home 2-1, in a shootout. The Ducks scored early in the second and the Avs tied things up late in the third period. Colorado outshot Anaheim 41-16 and won in faceoffs 33-27. Anaheim won in hits 27-16. The Avalanche power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Colorado gave the puck away way more than usual and the third star of the game was goaltender Scott Wedgewood with 15 saves.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (+104)

Avalanche -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Flyers +245

Avalanche -257

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Avalanche Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in its last six games against Colorado.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Colorado's last 12 games.

Colorado is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Colorado's last six games against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Avalanche Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Dan Vladar, G - Injured reserve

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Colorado Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog, LW - Out

Devon Toews, D - Out

Joel Kiviranta, LW - Injured reserve

Logan O'Connor, RW - Injured reserve

Jacob MacDonald, D - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Avalanche Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 22nd in scoring, 20th in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 11-9-4 on the road and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Philly has lost seven of their last eight games, but at least the last two games were one-goal ones. The offense just put up their highest goal total in a couple of weeks and still lost. The defense has only had one good game in the last couple of weeks and will be extremely tested against this Avs team.



Colorado is first in scoring, first in goals against, 26th on the power play, and first on the penalty kill. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Avalanche is 20-1-4 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. For the first time all season, the Avs are actually going through a mini-tough stretch. They have lost three of their last four games and both sides of the puck are playing inconsistently. Of course, the Avalanche managed to pick up points in three of the four games and will be ready to have the offense go off on the struggling Flyers defense.

Best Bet: Avalanche Spread