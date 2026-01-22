This Day in Sports History: January 22

Throughout history, Jan. 22 has stood as a landmark date in the world of sports, showcasing unforgettable moments of brilliance, resilience, and transformation. Basketball legends like Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain elevated the game on Jan. 22 with record-breaking performances that will forever be etched in history.

Beyond individual achievements, Jan. 22 has also featured cultural milestones, including the revolutionary Apple "1984" commercial that redefined advertising during major sports events. Whether it's extraordinary games, awe-inspiring performances, or industry-changing moments, Jan. 22 captures the enduring power of sports to entertain and unite fans across generations.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Jan. 22 has been a stage for extraordinary performances and historic milestones:

1857: Many baseball rules were formed when a group of New York area "Base Ball" clubs met. They agreed on 9‑inning games, 9 players per side, 90‑foot basepaths, and 45‑foot pitching distance.

Many baseball rules were formed when a group of New York area "Base Ball" clubs met. They agreed on 9‑inning games, 9 players per side, 90‑foot basepaths, and 45‑foot pitching distance. 1929: The New York Yankees announced the club would put numbers on the back of their jerseys. This would be the first MLB club to do so.

The New York Yankees announced the club would put numbers on the back of their jerseys. This would be the first MLB club to do so. 1935: Pitcher Bump Hadley was traded by the St. Louis Browns back to the Washington Senators. He had previously played for the Senators from 1926-1931.

Pitcher Bump Hadley was traded by the St. Louis Browns back to the Washington Senators. He had previously played for the Senators from 1926-1931. 1960: Wilt Chamberlain was named MVP of the 10th NBA All-Star Game after leading the East to a 125-115 victory over the West. This achievement cemented Chamberlain's status as one of basketball's all-time greats early in his career.

Wilt Chamberlain was named MVP of the 10th NBA All-Star Game after leading the East to a 125-115 victory over the West. This achievement cemented Chamberlain's status as one of basketball's all-time greats early in his career. 1961: Wilma Rudolph set the world indoor record for the 60-yard dash at 6.9 seconds.

Wilma Rudolph set the world indoor record for the 60-yard dash at 6.9 seconds. 1973: George Foreman defeated Joe Frazier with a second-round technical knockout to claim the heavyweight boxing title. This victory established Foreman as a dominant force and marked a shift in the heavyweight landscape.

George Foreman defeated Joe Frazier with a second-round technical knockout to claim the heavyweight boxing title. This victory established Foreman as a dominant force and marked a shift in the heavyweight landscape. 1984: The Las Vegas Raiders win Super Bowl XVIII. They defeated the Washington Redskins 38-9.

The Las Vegas Raiders win Super Bowl XVIII. They defeated the Washington Redskins 38-9. 1984: Apple's iconic “1984” commercial aired during Super Bowl XVIII, revolutionizing advertising by turning commercials into cultural events. Directed by Ridley Scott, it redefined how brands use sports broadcasts for marketing.

Apple's iconic “1984” commercial aired during Super Bowl XVIII, revolutionizing advertising by turning commercials into cultural events. Directed by Ridley Scott, it redefined how brands use sports broadcasts for marketing. 1988: Mike Tyson secured his dominance as one of boxing's greatest heavyweights with a fourth-round knockout of Larry Holmes. The victory cemented Tyson's legacy during his peak years in the sport.

Mike Tyson secured his dominance as one of boxing's greatest heavyweights with a fourth-round knockout of Larry Holmes. The victory cemented Tyson's legacy during his peak years in the sport. 1989: Joe Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to a legendary Super Bowl XXIII comeback, defeating the Bengals 20–16 with an unforgettable game-winning drive in the final moments.

Joe Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to a legendary Super Bowl XXIII comeback, defeating the Bengals 20–16 with an unforgettable game-winning drive in the final moments. 2006: Kobe Bryant scored an incredible 81 points against the Toronto Raptors—the second-highest single-game total in NBA history. His efficiency and relentless play made this an iconic moment in basketball.

Kobe Bryant scored an incredible 81 points against the Toronto Raptors—the second-highest single-game total in NBA history. His efficiency and relentless play made this an iconic moment in basketball. 2012: The New England Patriots win the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl XLVI by beating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20.

The New England Patriots win the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl XLVI by beating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. 2017: The New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI and win the AFC.

The New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI and win the AFC. 2018: DeMarcus Cousins achieved a rare triple-double with 44 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 assists, a feat unmatched since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

DeMarcus Cousins achieved a rare triple-double with 44 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 assists, a feat unmatched since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972. 2021: Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron passed away at the age of 86. As of today, he still holds the record for the most RBIs, extra-base hits, and total bases.

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron passed away at the age of 86. As of today, he still holds the record for the most RBIs, extra-base hits, and total bases. 2022: With a last-second field goal, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. This would be their first appearance in the title game since 1988.

With a last-second field goal, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. This would be their first appearance in the title game since 1988. 2024: Joel Embiid scored a career-best 70 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, setting a franchise record and demonstrating his dominance as one of today's elite players.