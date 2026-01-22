Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Houston Rockets look to win their fourth game in a row as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Rockets are 26-15 and fourth in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the San Antonio Spurs at home 111-106. Houston was down 11 after one quarter, then there was some even play in the middle quarters, and the Rockets won the fourth quarter 29-14. Houston won in field goal percentage, 51.8%-39.0%, but lost in made 3-pointers 14-10. Rebounds were pretty close and the Rockets won in made free throws 15-10. Reed Sheppard led the way on offense with 21 points.

The 76ers are 23-19 and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Phoenix Suns at home 116-110. It was a close first half; the Suns went on a good scoring run in the third quarter, and the Sixers played good defense in the fourth quarter. Philly lost in field goal percentage, 43.4%-41.9%, and in made 3-pointers 16-11. Free throws and rebounds were pretty close. Turnovers were high for both teams and Philadelphia won in points in the paint 46-34. VJ Edgecombe led the way on offense with 25 points.

Spread

Rockets -2.5 (+104)

76ers +2.5 (-113)

Money line

Rockets -122

76ers +117

Total

OVER 221.5 (-104)

UNDER 221.5 (-108)

Rockets vs 76ers Betting Trends

Houston is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Houston's last 11 games.

Houston is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Philadelphia is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last six games against Houston.

Rockets vs 76ers Injury Reports

Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday, G - Day-to-day

Steven Adams, C - Out

Fred VanVleet, G - Out

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, C - Day-to-day

Paul George, F - Day-to-day

Rockets vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

Houston is currently 12th in points, fourth in points allowed, and fourth in point differential. Kevin Durant leads the team in points per game. The Rockets are 11-12 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. the second-year guard Sheppard has been critical during the Rockets' win streak and Durant provides veteran stability for the young roster. Houston will look for a better start on offense and keep the shooting from the field numbers high.

Philadelphia is currently 15th in points, 14th in points allowed, and 14th in point differential. Tyrese Maxey leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The 76ers are 11-12 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Maxey remains the offensive engine for a Sixers team dealing with frontcourt health issues and Edgecombe is emerging as the Rookie of the Year candidate. The 76ers have lost three of their last four games and just aren't getting enough scoring depth, but the defense is keeping them in games.

Best Bet: 76ers Money line