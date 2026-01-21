Philadelphia Flyers vs Utah Mammoth: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Flyers look to win their second road game in a row as they battle the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.



The Flyers are 23-17-8 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Vegas Golden Knights on the road 2-1. Philly led 1-0 after one period of play. The Knights tied things up on the power play in the second, and the Flyers took the lead for good on a shorthanded goal in the third period. Philadelphia won in faceoffs 25-15 but lost in shots 25-17 and in hits 23-15. The power play was 0-for-2, but the penalty kill was 6-for-7 on stops. Philly gave the puck away a decent amount but did well with blocked shots. Travis Konecny was the first star of the game with two goals.



The Mammoth are 25-20-4 and fourth in the Central Division. They just beat the Seattle Kraken at home 6-3. For the first two periods, it was a game of scoring runs for both teams. Going into the third, it was all tied up at three, but Utah went on to score three goals in the final six minutes. The Mammoth outshot the Kraken 31-21, outhit them 25-13, and won in faceoffs 35-31. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Utah had all three of the three-star spots and Nate Schmidt was the first star with two goals and two assists.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-170)

Mammoth -1.5 (+144)

Money line

Flyers +156

Mammoth -163

Total

OVER 5.5 (-133)

UNDER 5.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Mammoth Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of Philadelphia's last 11 games.

Philadelphia is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last six games on the road.

Utah is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Utah's last 20 games against Philadelphia.

Utah is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Flyers vs Mammoth Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Dan Vladar, G - Injured reserve

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Utah Mammoth

Alexander Kerfoot, C - Injured reserve

Logan Cooley, C - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Mammoth Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 23rd in scoring, 17th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals and points. The Flyers are 11-9-3 on the road and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Before that last win against the Knights, Philly lost six games in a row and only one of those games was a one-score defeat. Their last victory was one of their best wins and efforts in a while on both sides of the puck. They will try to play more discipline with fewer penalties, but the special teams still found a way to get a shorthanded goal and find different ways to help the offense.

Utah is 17th in scoring, fifth in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Clayton Keller leads the team in assists and points. The Mammoth are 14-7-2 at home and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They will be finishing up a seven-game homestand where they have gone 5-0-1 and have won three straight games. The offense is trending up and the defense has given up one goal or fewer in two of the last three games. The team is playing with a lot of confidence, the physical play has picked up, and so has the scoring depth.

Best Bet: Mammoth Spread