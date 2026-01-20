Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Phoenix Suns will continue their march across the Eastern seaboard with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. At the start of this season, this matchup seemed like a surefire win for the Sixers, but Phoenix has been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA, going 26-17 so far. Philadelphia has earned a similar record, with a 23-18 mark that has them sitting at fifth in the Eastern Conference. A good matchup with Phoenix will give some clarity on whether the Sixers really belong in the top half of their conference.

While the Suns have played well all year, they seem to be hitting their stride lately. Phoenix is 5-2 in its last seven games, with one of its losses coming against the Detroit Pistons. Two of the wins came against the New York Knicks, showing that Phoenix can hang with the best teams in the NBA. That is largely thanks to a tenacious defense led by forward Dillon Brooks, one of the league's foremost villains. Brooks has also supplied an excellent scoring punch, pouring in 20.3 points per game, second on the team only to guard Devin Booker, who averages 25.3 points per contest. The combination of a multifaceted offense and a scrappy defense will make the Suns a tough matchup for the Sixers, who routinely get out-hustled in their contests.

Philadelphia has not been quite as solid in its recent contests as Phoenix, going 2-3 in the last five games. That stretch included two straight losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, pushing their record against the Cavs to 0-3 on the year. That, combined with a 0-2 record against the Detroit Pistons, indicates that the Sixers are not exactly equipped to hang with the top of the Eastern Conference. If the Suns were in the East, they would be the third seed, so the Sixers could be in for a rough one at home on Tuesday.

Spread

Suns +1.5 (-103)

76ers -1.5 (-104)

Money line

Suns +107

76ers -112

Totals

Over 223.5 (-104)

Under 223.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Suns vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Suns are the best team in the league ATS, going 30-13.

Even with their overall record ATS being what it is, the Suns are only 9-8 ATS when they enter the game as road underdogs.

The under is 25-18 in Phoenix's games.

The Sixers have been the second-best ATS record in the NBA at 24-17.

However, the Sixers are 10-12 ATS when they play at home.

The over is 21-20 in Philadelphia's games.

Suns vs 76ers Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green, G - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F - Questionable.

Suns vs 76ers Prediction and Pick