J.T. Realmuto Contract Not Just About Phillies, But All MLB Catchers

A lucrative check for a catcher in his age 35-37 seasons isn’t consistent with baseball norms. Some Philadelphia Phillies fans have criticized the organization for handing the big contract to J.T. Realmuto for a reported value of $45 million that could reach as high as $60 million.

The negotiations dragged on until the Phillies eventually moved farther toward Realmuto’s expensive asking price, which was higher than the projected free agent market value.

Criticism will inevitably fly toward the Phillies in the wake of the Bo Bichette disappointment. However, the perceived overpay for J.T. Realmuto has more to do with long-standing arbitration disputes, the state of baseball’s contract negotiations, and the debates about the value of major league catchers.

J.T. Realmuto Negotiations Set Precedent

Realmuto grew frustrated in contract negotiations after the 2020 season. He lost an arbitration case against the Phillies and ultimately signed a five-year contract well below his asking price. His former agent Jeff Berry later spoke about how Realmuto unsuccessfully prioritized setting a precedent for other catchers in future contract negotiations.

The veteran backstop spoke after signing his new contract entering 2026 about frustration with the financial value placed on MLB catchers.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I’m in a weird spot. For me, it sucks that in my opinion, catchers are just undervalued in this game as far as contracts and dollars go. I truly believe it’s one of if not the most important position on the field. I just enjoy fighting for that. I believe in that value.” -J.T. Realmuto

The Phillies became somewhat of a test case. They stared at a player who’s shouldered a substantially heavier workload than any other MLB catcher since joining the organization in 2019.

Dave Dombrowski openly shared his interest in re-signing Realmuto in October, but the two sides were farther apart on the terms than most negotiations between two parties with such an obvious fit for each other.

“I know how the game works, and I know there’s certain values on players. At the end of the day, I just value myself and what I do for the team and the clubhouse differently than what the Phillies did for awhile. That’s why it (negotiation) took longer than it maybe should have.” -J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto ultimately regained leverage after the Bo Bichette negotiations fell through. He signed a lucrative deal above his projected value in free agency.

Value of MLB Catchers

The explosion of analytics has impacted the perception of every element of Major League Baseball. Both an organization’s internal metrics and public stats quantify undeniable truths with a level of efficiency that didn’t seem possible in past eras of the game.

Anyone who types StatCast into their search bar can access microlevel matchup history and/or predictions, stunningly specific details of pitch selection, velocity, and location, and incredible volumes of other data.

No analytical model, however, has usefully quantified a catcher’s ability to handle a pitching staff as effectively as J.T. Realmuto.

“I don’t have a formula. I don’t think anybody has a formula to put on that. I think it comes with the ability to handle a staff. You yourself have to look at it.” -Dave Dombrowski

The Phillies finished second in the majors in starters' ERA last season, and they finished on the top of the leaderboard in innings pitched, strikeouts, quality stars, and WAR. Rob Thomson, Caleb Cotham, Zack Wheeler, and others have emphasized Realmuto's importance in that success with his ability to scout opposing lineups and call games.

Dave Dombrowski cited a conversation with legendary catcher and San Francisco Giants President Buster Posey weighing the value of the catcher’s input on a pitcher’s performance.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“Why does the industry not put more dollar value on some of those things? We had a long conversation about it. It’s hard.” -Dave Dombrowski

Dombrowski referred to Realmuto as a “unique individual” based on his supreme athleticism.

The unique circumstances of Realmuto’s sustained workload throughout his 12-year major league career could impact the strength of the precedent. Realmuto will have to earn the lucrative salary while the Phillies will ride him heavily in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons.