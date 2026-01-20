ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Eagles Cant Worry About Longevity In Search For New OC

Dylan MacKinnon
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Eagles' next OC will be their 5th in as many seasons. Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore took head coaching jobs, and Brian Johnson and Kevin Patullo were replaced after one season. That type of turnover has some in Philly obsessed with the idea of hiring an OC who will offer them longevity, so they do not need to hire a 6th OC a year from now.

But while that is understandable, it should not factor at all into the Eagles' final decision. They need to worry about 1 thing, and 1 thing only. Which OC will be the best for the offense next season?

Eagles Need The Best OC For This Season

Which of these OCs will run the best offense next season? The answer to that question is who they should hire.

We saw with Stecihen and Moore that this team can make it to Super Bowls with the right offensive mind. Would you go back and hire someone other than Moore now that you know he left after one year? If I told you right now the Eagles win a Super Bowl with Mike McDaniel or Brian Daboll, but they take another job after the season, would you not sign up for that?

Obviously, it would be great if they could keep an OC for more than one season. But the best options at OC will all want to be Head Coaches. Vic Fangio is in a very rare and specific situation. He is older, over the idea of being a Head Coach, and just wants to be close to home. There is no version of him on offense.

Some people might look to Frank Reich. And yes, maybe Frank Reich would be a guy who stays around for a bit, since he is not likely to get another look as a Head Coach. However, he has also not led a top-10 offense since 2020. He has not coached a top 10 passing offense since 2018.

Is he still a guy who can come in here and run an elite offense? Are you confident he would come in here and be an elite OC again? Or do people only like his name because they know he won't leave in a year? If the NFL viewed Reich as a great offensive mind, he would have had a job coaching an offense. Instead, he was an advisor at Stanford, took over as interim coach, and then went back to being an advisor afterthe season.

No other team is talking about bringing Frank Reich in. He is not a name in demand. Eagles messed up hiring a name they were comfortable with last year. This year they need to go after coaches who every team wants to hire, because chances are they will be the ones who are the best at their job.

Can't Waste Another Season

The Eagles can't afford to waste another season. They have a young defense that is still cheap. This will be the last year of that. These players will start getting paid soon, and that will mean getting cheaper on offense. Their best chance to win is still right now.

Go out and hire whoever will do the best job next season. Get the best fit for this offense, who will get them back to being a great offense. Longevity is a luxury they cannot afford to care about.

Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon
