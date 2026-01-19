Tyrese Maxey Selected As An All-Star Starter For 1st Time

Sixers fans did not have much to root for in the past calendar year. The 2024-2025 season was a complete disaster. This season has been much better, but there is still a long way to go to prove they can stay healthy and compete. But one thing Sixers fans can hang their hat on is the emergence of Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers ' star guard made a big jump last year and has been a superstar early this season. The chaos around Maxey forced him to step into a bigger role, and he has blossomed into one of the best guards in the league.

Now that hard work has paid off. For the first time in his young career, Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star starter. He joins Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of the 5 Eastern Conference All-Star starters. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama will represent the Western Conference.

It is Maxey's 2nd All-Star appearance, but his 1st time as a starter. Maxey made it as a backup in the 2023-2024 season, where he also won Most Improved Player.

Maxey currently averages 30.3 pts, with 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He also shoots 47.4% from the field and 40.2% from 3. He scores the 3rd most points per game in the NBA, trailing only Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Maxey has led the Sixers to a 22-18 record, good for 6th in the East. That is despite both Joel Embiid and Paul George missing time.