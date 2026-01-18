This Day in Sports History: January 18
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour Events. Over the years, Jan. 18 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Here are some great moments in sports history from Jan. 18:
- 1938: Pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1947: The Detroit Tigers traded first baseman Hank Greenberg to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- 1951: The New York Giants selected Kyle Rote from the SMU Mustangs as the first pick in the NFL Draft.
- 1955: In the fifth NBA All-Star Game, the East beat the West, 100-91, and the MVP of the game was Boston Celtics guard Bill Sharman.
- 1963: Al Davis became the head coach and general manager of the Oakland Raiders.
- 1967: In the 20th NHL All-Star Game, the Montreal Canadiens beat the All-Stars, 3-0. The MVP of the game was Montreal center Henri Richard.
- 1972: Basketball player Jerry West scored a 20-foot jump for a game-winning shot that earned him MVP honors at the NBA All-Star Game.
- 1973: The New York Islanders broke a 12-game losing streak, winning a game against defending Stanley Cup champions the Boston Bruins.
- 1976: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 and won Super Bowl X. The MVP of the game was Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann.
- 1981: Tennis star Björn Borg claimed his second straight ATP Masters Grand Prix title.
- 1991: At the Australian Open, Boris Becker beat Omar Camporese in five hours and 11 minutes. This was the longest match in the history of the Australian Open.
- 1998: Larry Bird returned to Boston for the first time as head coach of the Indiana Pacers to play against the Boston Celtics.
- 2001: New York Ranger Mike Richter got his 267th career NHL win and became the goaltender with the most wins in the team's history.
- 2005: The Denver Nuggets' Earl Boykins set an NBA record for points in a single overtime period with 15.
- 2015: The Seattle Seahawks beat the Green Bay Packers, 28-22 in overtime, and won the NFC Championship.
- 2017: Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan Rodriguez were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 2018: Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rode the largest-ever wave by a female surfer at 20.72 meters.
- 2022: The Boston Bruins retired Willie O'Ree's No. 22 jersey on the 64th anniversary of his becoming the NHL's first black player.
Two athletes who stood out on Jan. 18 were Al Davis and Willie O'Ree.
In addition to his motto, "Just Win, Baby," Davis was recognized for his pioneering hiring practices, his pivotal role in the AFL-NFL merger, and his transformative impact on professional football, which led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. O'Ree overcame significant challenges, including partial blindness in one eye from a puck injury, to play a long career in minor leagues and in the NHL.