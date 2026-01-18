This Day in Sports History: January 18

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour Events. Over the years, Jan. 18 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

In addition to his motto, "Just Win, Baby," Davis was recognized for his pioneering hiring practices, his pivotal role in the AFL-NFL merger, and his transformative impact on professional football, which led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. O'Ree overcame significant challenges, including partial blindness in one eye from a puck injury, to play a long career in minor leagues and in the NHL.