Why Phillies Fans Won’t See Their Beer Mugs Half Full

Excited fans around the city of Philadelphia needed some positivity. Impending news of a Bo Bichette signing could’ve distracted them from grim January weather and a disappointing Eagles playoff exit.

The New York Mets suddenly swooped in and stole the 27-year-old infielder.

Dave Dombrowski quickly finalized a deal with J.T. Realmuto weeks after Kyle Schwarber had re-signed with a club that won 96 games. Only two MLB teams – the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees – have higher odds to win the World Series in 2026.

The most passionate MLB fan base, however, simply will not accept what 97.5 The Fanatic's Hall of Fame guest Jayson Stark referred to as the “beer mug half-full” mentality of Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies organization.

Phillies Lineup Faces Criticism

The Phillies have generally faced outside criticism for “running it back” with the same group of core players that’s fallen short in four straight Red October runs.

The oversimplified criticism too often doesn’t acknowledge a reshuffled bullpen with right-handers Jhoan Duran and Brad Keller entering their first full seasons at Citizens Bank Park. It doesn’t credit the Phillies for restocking their starting rotation with emerging star left-handers Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo to supplement aging right-handers.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

However, the disappointing MLB Offseason sequence that’s unfolded in January substantiates the frustration with a stale lineup that’s underperformed as the root of recent Phillies playoff disappointments.

Dombriowski sensibly complimented his lineup after a heartbreaking playoff exit against the Dodgers.

“I think we have a good hitting program. You can always get better, right? I don't think that they’re perfect by any means. They’re very good. We’re among the league leaders in so many different categories. We had the league leader in home runs, RBIs, and batting average. We were pretty high up there in runs scored. I think we improved our plate discipline this year to some extent.” -Dave Dombrowski

The Phillies finished second in the majors in batting average, fourth in OPS, and eighth in runs scored last season. Dombrowski and the front office retained the best catcher and arguably the best hitter on the free agent market. The addition of Adolis Garcia and the expected promotion of Justin Crawford could also provide marginal upgrades in the outfield.

Why can’t Phillies fans see the proverbial beer mug half full then?

Unimaginative Phillies Offseason

An unimaginative MLB offseason approach has turned up the heat locally on Dombrowski.

Fans expected the Schwarber contract, and they similarly weren’t impressed – fairly or unfairly – the two preceding offseasons when the Phillies retained Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

J.T. Realmuto commanded the respect of a three-year contract by blowing every other major league catcher’s workload out of the water the past seven seasons. Fans starving for a World Series will instead focus on how the Phillies overpaid to keep their veteran backstop, who was unlikely to sign any comparable deal with another team in free agency.

It certainly didn't help the perception that the news of Realmuto's pricey deal dropped just over an hour after the news about the Mets and Bo Bichette.

The idea of signing Bichette checked two key boxes that presented hope and ran contrary to the "run it back" criticism.

The addition of a star right-handed bat at age 27

The corresponding moves that would force the Phillies to change the lineup dynamic that fans perceive as stale

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

The Phillies likely would've slid Bichette to third place if the offseason splash had materialized. The disappointing sequence means the Phillies will almost certainly enter 2026 with Alec Bohm at the hot corner.

Trading Bohm, a player with a rocky reputation locally, would’ve sparked interest for a shakeup in itself – contingent on a reasonable return package.

Dombrowski's willingness to shop Bohm in two consecutive offseasons reflects on the organization's disappointment that their prime age third baseman hasn't become a lineup centerpiece. The front office exposed their own priority for an upgrade that they ultimately couldn't execute. Instead, they're stuck with a stale everyday player who's smart enough to read the indicators of how much the Phillies actually value him.

Realmuto has declined offensively, and it's fair to wonder how a catcher will boost a lineup in his age 35, 36 and 37 seasons. The hope for corresponding moves for a new catcher and a trade return for Bohm offered the optimism that Phillies fans have been missing throughout the offseason.

MLB Offseason Big Picture

Factors both inside and outside the Phillies’ control drive the skepticism.

The Dodgers landed Kyle Tucker to kickstart the stunning series of moves that answered most of the major remaining questions of the MLB offseason. He’ll make an estimated $60 million in average annual salary, while the Mets inked Bichette on a $42 million average annual value.

The Phillies hoped offering a long-term deal to Bichette with a lower AAV would sway the prized free agent’s decision. Bichette's choice for the Mets will inevitably contribute to the bitter taste, but the Phillies’ failure is a reality of a questionable MLB financial landscape that’s up for reevaluation with a potential lockout after the 2026 season.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Dodgers, on the other hand, stole both NLDS games at Citizens Bank Park in Red October, won their second consecutive World Series, and signed the offseason’s most expensive free agent.

Not many Philadelphia fans see realistic reasons to believe the Phillies will conquer the sport’s new West Coast version of the Evil Empire in 2026 after the playoff loss. Jayson Stark, conversely, cited a conversation with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“You know who doesn’t think that? The Dodgers. They felt like they were lucky to beat the Phillies. They couldn’t score against them, and it took a couple of crazy plays, plays that nobody focuses on now, for them to win.” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

The rationale is sensible. MLB Postseason outcomes include a legitimate amount of flukes. Two powerhouse teams met in the NLDS, and only one could win it.

Don't expect the Philadelphia sports history books to write it that way.