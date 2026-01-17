This Day in Sports History: January 17

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 17 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Lendl is known for his powerful baseline game, heavy topspin forehand, and pioneering fitness, and for winning eight Grand Slam singles titles. Arbour was a legendary Canadian NHL player and coach, who is most particularly recognized for leading the New York Islanders to win four consecutive Stanley Cup Championships (1980-1983), a feat unmatched in North American sports. Ewing is an 11-time NBA All-Star and was the 1986 Rookie of the Year. He also became the Knicks' all-time leader in several categories and was known for his powerful defense, rebounding, and scoring.