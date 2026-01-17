3 Sixers Takeaways: Mini Playoff Series

A Friday night loss capped off a tough week for the Philadelphia 76ers. Somehow, their 1-3 stretch meant a better week than the three other teams who share the block in South Philly.

Consecutive losses began a stretch of nine of 10 games at home.

Sunday 1/11 at ScotiaBank Arena: Toronto Raptors 116, Sixers 115 (OT)

Toronto Raptors 116, Sixers 115 (OT) Monday 1/12 at ScotiaBank Arena: Sixers 115, Toronto Raptors 102

Sixers 115, Toronto Raptors 102 Wednesday 1/14 at Xfinity Mobile Arena: Cleveland Cavaliers 133, Sixers 107

Cleveland Cavaliers 133, Sixers 107 Friday 1/16 at Xfinity Mobile Arena: Cleveland Cavaliers 117, Sixers 115

Mini Playoff Series

An unusual point in the schedule gave the Sixers an opportunity to simulate the NBA Playoffs.

The Raptors and the Cavaliers sit just ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings. Two on the road against the same opponent and two at home against the (albeit new) opponent reminded hopeful fans of spring basketball in Philadelphia.

“The part you like is it gives you a little mini look at a series, playoff-type situation. It does keep you on the same team for a few days in a row, so it gives you a chance to maybe look at your team a little more in depth on those days because you’re not sprinting to the next prep session or whatever, as much... We did it all the time in the minors, all the time. There’s a mindset of them you’ve got to learn. You’ve got to go through them a little bit to learn.” -Nick Nurse

The Sixers handed one away in overtime against a shorthanded Raptors team just hours after the clock hit zero on the 2025 Eagles on Sunday.

The back-to-back north of the border gave them an opportunity for a quick turnaround. They jumped out to a huge halftime lead on Monday with hot shooting from beyond the three-point line. VJ Edgecombe showed potential as a sniper with catch and shoot ability while the Sixers cruised to victory with a 53% rate from the field.

A pair of losses against Cleveland crushed the optimism. Evan Mobley jumped on Philadelphia’s frontcourt early with an offensive rebounding spree. The Sixers had few answers to catch up in a 21-point loss that was never particularly close.

An opportunity to salvage a pair of splits also fell by the wayside. The Cavaliers took the court without Darius Garland, and the Sixers contained Donovan Mitchell impressively.

Jaylon Tyson dropped a career high 39 points, as Cleveland stole a late victory from an opponent whose remarkable clutch time ability has suddenly slipped in recent weeks.

A Moment of Optimism For Dominick Barlow

A breakout superstar, an upstart rookie, and a record over .500 have helped Sixers fans maintain the slightest bit of optimism after a nightmare in 2024-25. The crowd in South Philly even gave a loud pregame ovation on Wednesday when Matt Cord announced a clean injury report.

A 22-year-old on a two-way contract blowing expectations out of the water feels the same way.

Dominick Barlow told Matt Murphy on the 97.5 The Fanatic Sixers Pregame Show about enjoying the reception of the home crowd during the 2025-26 season.

The North Jersey native compared playing in Philadelphia to his roots in outdoor street ball at the famous Dyckman Park on Long Island.

“I’ve liked it. It kind of reminds me of playing outside, like as a kid, play(ing) at Dyckman or something. The crowd, they’re just passionate, and they care. If you’re not playing well, they’ll let you know, but if you’re playing well and you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, they love you. That’s what I grew up in, so I like it.” -Dominick Barlow

Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Barlow has started 27 of the 76ers’ 40 games this season. He’s capitalized on a wide open door in the frontcourt with Joel Embiid, Trendon Watford, and Adem Bona missing time with injuries.

Kelly Oubre Jr. started 57 games for the Sixers last season, and he returned from a 22-game absence on Jan. 9. Nick Nurse hasn’t committed to a long-term starting lineup since Oubre's return.

He’s leaned on Barlow - who survived a back injury scare himself- as a complement to Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George because of other teammates’ ability to handle the ball and drive offense with a second unit.

VJ Edgecombe Faces Donovan Mitchell

The third-overal pick will inevitably grow into his own skin in a league of starpower.

When VJ Edgecombe rose as an NBA prospect, he drew comparisons to Donovan Mitchell. The opportunity to play against a six-time All-Star can help a young player rise to the moment at the highest level in the world.

Edgecombe spoke after the first matchup against the Cavaliers on Wednesday about the confidence he noticed from a volume shooter who had just dropped 35 points on the Sixers.

“He’s a really good player. Just his poise is something that I look at. He stayed poised all the time. He started off (slow). He shot the ball 0-for-4 at a point then just started making a lot of shots. Then he went like 5-for-8, so I guess (he has) a lot of poise, confidence in himself. But yea, he’s a really good player. He know how to draw fouls, know how to get to the rim. He know how to take a pick and roll. He’s really good, man.” -VJ Edgecombe

Mitchell struggled in Cleveland's second win in Philadelphia. He shot 4-for-13 and finished with 13 points. He also shot 15-for-21 in a 37-point effort when the Cavaliers beat the Sixers in Cleveland in November.

The rookie Edgecombe has spoken with supreme confidence during his recent scoring surge. He's earned the trust from Nurse as a primary scoring option in crucial moments.

Monday 1/19 vs. Indiana Pacers at 7pm on 97.5 The Fanatic

Tuesday 1/20 vs. Phoenix Suns at 7pm on 97.5 The Fanatic

Thursday 1/22 vs. Houston Rockets at 7pm on 97.5 The Fanatic

Saturday 1/24 vs. New York Knicks at 3pm on 97.5 The Fanatic