Phillies Fans Should Be Excited About Francisco Renteria

While Philly is abuzz with rumors that Bo Bichette may sign with the Phillies, a different potential superstar joined the franchise. 17-year-old Francisco Renteria from Venezuela is the 3rd-ranked Prospect in this year's International Class. Already standing at 6 ft 3, 216 lbs. And while most fans likely know little about him right now, he is someone they should be very excited about.

Scouting Report On Francisco Renteria

Renetria is an OF and has pretty much every tool you could want in a baseball player. On the 80-point scale the MLB uses to grade prospects, he has 60s nearly across the board. He has power, speed, a good understanding of the strike zone, and a good glove.

Scouts compare Renteria to Konnor Griffin, currently the number 1 prospect in baseball. This is a snippet for hsi prospect profile on MLB.com.

"Renteria earned comparisons from one evaluator to Konnor Griffin, the Pirates’ 2024 first-round pick who ascended to No. 1 overall prospect status in his first year of pro ball. Others see even more in the tank for Renteria’s right-handed hit tool due to his advanced offensive approach and considerable bat speed. He’s presently a contact monster, which when coupled with his excellent understanding of the strike zone and his plus-plus raw power, leads to him having one of the highest offensive upsides in the 2026 international class."

Obviously, Renteria is only 17. He is likely 3 years away at the least. We have also seen "can't miss prospects" miss. But the Phillies' landing this big of an International Prospect is a big deal. There are people around the league who say he is a franchise-altering type player.