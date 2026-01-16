ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Phillies Re-Sign Free Agent Catcher J.T. Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto to a 3-year contract worth $45 million. Robert Murray reported the news first. The deal came shortly after the news broke that they lost out on signing Bo Bichette, after he signed with the Mets.

Colin Newby
J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies, who will become a free agent catcher
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto to a 3-year contract worth $45 million. Robert Murray reported the news first.

The deal came shortly after the news broke that they lost out on signing Bo Bichette, after he signed with the Mets.

J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto once again finished first in the majors with 1151⅓  innings caught in 2025. He's been behind the plate for over 1000 more innings than any other catcher since joining the Phillies in 2019.

Thomson called his catcher a “freak of nature” with an ability to handle the intense workload at the most physically demanding position in the sport.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old backstop has, however, shown decline offensively since his best season with the Phillies in 2022.

J.T. RealmutoBatting AverageOn-Base PercentageSlugging PercentageOPS+Home Runs
2019.275.328.49310925
2020.266.349.49112411*
2021.263.343.43911017
2022.276.342.47813022
2023.252.310.45210520
2024.266.322.42910714
2025.257.315.3849112
Green: Best in 7 seasons with Phillies; Red: Worst in 7 Seasons with Phillies; *shortened 60-game season

Thomson hoped entering the season that limiting Realmuto's playing time would help prevent him from tailing off offensively late in the season. The Phillies saw the impact of the workload about as tangibly as they possibly could have when he posted an ugly .556 OPS in September.

Realmuto’s defensive value drastically exceeds his offensive production. 

His pop time remarkably still ranked at the top of the majors in his age 34 season. He’s thrown out runners at excellent rates both before and after MLB rule changes in 2023 began to favor base stealers. He also runs the bases himself as well or better than any major league catcher. 

However, it’s the level of trust the Phillies place in Realmuto with pregame scouting and management of one of the best pitching staffs in the major leagues that sets his value far beyond quantifiable statistics.

“Everyone is playing blackjack, and when J.T. is behind home plate, he is playing poker. He is so good at selecting the right pitches at the right times and also including an aspect of intentional randomness to throw hitters off.”

-Pitching Coach Caleb Cotham on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The conversation surrounding Realmuto during the MLB Offseason focused mostly on the term of a new contract. POINT ABOUT TERM

Dombrowski and the Phillies have spent heavily on free agent deals to retain Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. They’ll also explore trading from the major league roster with Alec Bohm.

MLBPhiladelphia Phillies
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
