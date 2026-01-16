Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. The season has been a disappointing one for Cleveland, which is only a year removed from capturing the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They are currently sitting in the seventh seed, indicating just how far they have fallen. The Sixers are also in the middle of a somewhat underwhelming campaign, posting a 22-17 record to put them in the fifth seed. Beating Cleveland would add a much-needed feather to Philly's cap as it attempts to streak towards the top of the East.

It is hard to pinpoint a single reason for Cleveland's struggles. Injury luck has been unkind to the Cavs, with star forward Evan Mobley missing significant time earlier in the year while several important depth pieces are currently dealing with a variety of maladies. The lack of a consistent secondary scorer behind guard Donovan Mitchell has also hurt Cleveland, which often relies too heavily on its star guard to generate offense. This is the second straight game that the Cavs will face Philly, so Cleveland will aim to replicate its first performance and put together another blowout win.

The Sixers were incapable of forcing other players to score in their most recent loss to Cleveland. In fact, they were incapable of doing nearly anything right on the defensive end, as they allowed the Cavs to shoot 53% from the field and 42% from three-point range. A similar showing from the defense would almost certainly lead to a second straight defeat, regardless of how well the Sixers play on offense.

Spread

Cavaliers +2.5 (+100)

76ers -2.5 (-104)

Money line

Cavaliers +122

76ers -127

Totals

Over 233.5 (+100)

Under 233.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 14-28 ATS, one of the worst records in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are 4-3 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The over is 11-7 in Cleveland's games.

The Sixers are 23-16 ATS this season.

The Sixers are 9-11 ATS when they play at home.

The over is 21-18 in Philadelphia's games.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, G - Out.

Dean Wade, F - Out.

Sam Merrill, F - Out.

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F - Questionable.

Dominick Barlow, F - Questionable.

Joel Embiid, F - Questionable.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Prediction and Pick

Dominik Zawartko of ClutchPoints writes, "While the 76ers should have the edge in this game with Darius Garland out for the Cavs, Cleveland has still managed to score 130+ points in each of their first two games. They've seen this 76ers team with and without Joel Embiid, but the result has remained the same as Donovan Mitchell rises to the occasion each time.