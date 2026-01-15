Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Flyers and Penguins meet Thursday night with matching point totals, matching urgency, and similar January slumps. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, where the Flyers visit the Penguins in a Metropolitan Division matchup airing on ESPN.

Philadelphia (22-15-8) arrives trying to halt a four-game skid, while Pittsburgh (21-14-10) looks to snap a three-game slide of its own. The teams enter the night tied with 52 points in the Metro, adding weight to a rivalry that rarely needs extra juice.

The Flyers' have allowed 17 goals over their last three losses and rank among the league's most penalized teams, averaging 10.8 penalty minutes per game. Offensively, Trevor Zegras leads the way with 42 points, while Travis Konecny continues to drive playmaking and power-play production. Goaltending bears watching, with Dan Vladar listed day-to-day after exiting Wednesday's game and Samuel Ersson potentially in line for extended action.

Pittsburgh has dropped three straight by a combined three goals, generating chances but struggling to finish. Sidney Crosby remains the focal point with 24 goals and 49 points, supported by Bryan Rust and a power play operating near 28 percent. The Penguins will again be without Erik Karlsson, whose absence removes their top assist producer from the blue line, increasing pressure on puck movement and zone exits.

The season series is tied 1–1, with each team winning once in Philadelphia.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-178)

Penguins -1.5 (-163)

Money line

Flyers +144

Penguins -150

Total

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Penguins Betting Trends

Both teams are 27-18 against the spread on the season.

The Flyers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

The Penguins are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Flyers are 15-6 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Penguins are 5-11 against the spread when playing as the favorites.

The over has hit in three of the Flyers' past five games.

Flyers vs Penguins Injury Reports

Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — Day to day (upper body).

Dan Vladar, G — Day to day (undisclosed).

Bobby Brink, RW — Day to day (upper body).

Tyson Foerster, RW — Out (arm).

Penguins

Erik Karlsson, D — Out (undisclosed).

Rutger McGroarty, RW — Out (concussion).

Filip Hallander, C — Out (leg).

Tanner Howe, LW — Out (knee).

Flyers vs Penguins Predictions and Picks

"Both teams have exactly 52 points this season, and both have been struggling lately, as the Penguins have lost their last three games and the Flyers their last four and are on the second leg of a road back-to-back. The Penguins have been better both offensively and defensively and have been better rested and waiting at home, so I expect them to get the job done today. Take the Penguins on the moneyline in this one." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place

"I'm on the Penguins in this one. Both teams are struggling, but I far more trust the Penguins defensively right now compared to the Flyers, who can't keep the puck out of the net. A rivalry game is always an interesting watch, but I think Pittsburgh gets it done here. Give me the Penguins." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz