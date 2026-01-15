Drexel Dragons vs Monmouth Hawks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Drexel Dragons will face the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The Dragons seem to be back on track after a three-game losing streak, rattling off a couple of wins in a row against Stony Brook and William and Mary. Monmouth also had a recent winning streak, but their most recent contest resulted in an overtime defeat against Hofstra. Beating Drexel would set a great tone for the rest of what was once a promising season for the Hawks.

While they have been somewhat effective, the Dragons have not exactly been an exciting team. Guard Shane Blakeney is the only player who averages double-digit points, and the team as a whole shoots only 42.6% from the field. The defense has often been the saving grace of the unit, as the Dragons just held Stony Brook to 37 points in their game before limiting William and Mary to 58. A similar performance will be necessary if Drexel is to pull a road upset against Monmouth.

Despite similar numbers from the field, the Hawks have been significantly more dangerous on offense than the Dragons. Three players on the team average double-digit points, showing that Monmouth has more players to rely on when they need someone to score one-on-one. The fact that the Hawks are at home in this contest should also give them a leg up, as indicated by their 6-3 record on their home floor.

Spread

Drexel +6 (-112)

Monmouth -6 (-100)

Money line

Drexel +198

Monmouth -222

Totals

Over 131 (-102)

Under 131 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Drexel vs Monmouth Betting Trends

The Dragons have been dead even ATS, earning a record of 8-8-1.

The outlook has been significantly worse whenever Drexel plays on the road, with the team going 1-5-1 ATS away from its home floor.

The over is 9-7-1 in Drexel's games.

Monmouth has also been mediocre ATS, going 8-8.

The Hawks have struggled in games like this one, going 1-5 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 10-6 in Monmouth's games.

Drexel vs Monmouth Injury Reports

Drexel Dragons

No injuries of note.

Monmouth Hawks

No injuries of note.

Drexel vs Monmouth Prediction and Pick

Andrew Jett of PickDawgz writes, "I'll stick with Drexel. I'm probably not touching this one in reality, though. The Dragons were able to handle a pretty good William & Mary team in a home victory last weekend, shooting 51.1 percent from the field with 44.4 percent (8-of-18) from outside and a 34-23 rebounding edge. The turnovers (19) and spotty shooting from the line (61.5 percent on 8-of-13) nearly torpedoed the cause, though. Drexel has won consecutive games now, but they've failed to hit 68 points in five straight (a 2-3 run).