Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia hits the road needing to reset after lopsided back-to-back home losses, while Buffalo also looks to rebound following its first home stumble in weeks. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at KeyBank Center, with coverage on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

Philadelphia (22-14-8) has lost three straight and was outscored 12-3 in a two-game home sweep by Tampa Bay. The Flyers fortunately remain in the thick of the Metropolitan Division race, but recent defensive lapses and penalties have stalled momentum.

Trevor Zegras continues to drive the offense with 41 points, while Travis Konecny's return adds needed edge and scoring punch. The Flyers have also leaned on goaltender Dan Vladar, who owns a 2.42 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Buffalo (24-16-4) is coming off a 4-3 loss to Florida that snapped a six-game home winning streak. The Sabres generate offense through pace and volume, led by Tage Thompson's team-high 22 goals and 42 points, with Rasmus Dahlin anchoring the blue line and power play.

The season series is tied 1-1, with each team winning on their home ice.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-203)

Sabres -1.5 (+170)

Money line

Flyers +133

Sabres -138

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Sabres Betting Trends

The Flyers are 11-18 when taking the ice as the underdogs.

The Sabres are 13-7 when playing as the favorites.

The Flyers are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 matchups.

The Sabres are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Flyers are 15-5 against the spread in road matchups.

The total has gone over in four of the Sabres' last five games.

Flyers vs Sabres Injury Reports

Flyers

Jamie Drysdale, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Bobby Brink, RW — Day to day (upper body).

Sabres

Josh Dunne, C — Out (undisclosed).

Alex Lyon, G — Injured reserve (upper body).

Michael Kesselring, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Flyers vs Sabres Predictions and Picks

"Philadelphia comes into this matchup on a three-game losing streak, and they have scored two goals or fewer in all three losses .... Buffalo has won three of their last four games, and they have been red hot over the last few weeks. The Sabres have scored five goals in three of their last four games, and they should generate plenty of chances against a Flyers defense that has allowed 12 goals in their last two. Take Buffalo to get another win here." —David Racey, PickDawgz

"Both teams have exactly 52 points this season, but the Sabres have been playing excellent hockey as of late, with a 13-2 record in their last 15 games and playing much better at home. On the flip side, the Flyers have three consecutive losses with their offense struggling mightily, having scored just four total goals in their last three games. Take the Sabres to get the job done at home in this one." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place