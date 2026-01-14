Evaluating 6 Candidates Who Could Be The Eagles Next OC

The Kevin Patullo era is over in Philly. The disaster that was the Eagles' offense can't be blamed solely on Kevin Patullo, but he does deserve a lot of the blame. There was too much talent on this team for them to be towards the bottom of the league in nearly every category. Now they start the search for the 5th Offensive Coordinator in as many years.

They need to get this one right. The Eagles can't waste another season with an inexperienced Offensive Coordinator. Whoever they hire, they need to be sure they can get the Eagles offense looking more like they did in 2024 and 2022.

Who will that be? They should have options. Despite how bad it looked this year, this is still a desirable job. We saw two experienced Coordinators turn this job into Head Coaching Gigs. If you are good at the job, this job is good for you. Potential Coordinators should look at this job as a stepping stone to becoming a Head Coach in 2026.

For the Eagles' part, they need to be willing to live with that. They can't chase after this ideal candidate who will be both great at the job and never want to get promoted. Vic Fangio is a very rare situation. He is older and just wanted to be close to home so that he could watch the Phillies. There might not be a great OC out there with no aspirations to be a head coach again.

So let's take a look at some of the potential candidates to see who they should be trying to hire.

Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski only actually served as an OC for a year with the Vikings before the Browns hired him. He was a position coach with the Vikings going back to 2006, before eventually replacing another former Eagles coach, John DeFilippo, in 2018 as the Interim OC, and then officially being hired as OC in 2019.

He took an offense that ranked 19th the previous year and made it a top 10 offense. It is why the Browns hired him. With the Browns, despite never having much talent on offense, he managed to keep them middle of the pack most seasons. Things went off the rails when the Browns made one of the worst trades in NFL history for DeShaun Watson, and doubled down by giving out one of the worst contracts in NFL history.

Stefanski would be a slam dunk. The only issue is that he will likely get a Head Coach somewhere. But if he for some reason doesn't, and instead looks for an OC job, he should be at the top of their list.

Mike McDaniel

McDaniel is another guy who very well may be a Head Coach somewhere next season. But like Stefanski, if he does not get a Head Coach job, he is someone near the top of the list.

He spent one year as the Niners' OC and had wild success. Obvioulsy that had a lot to do with Kyle Shanahan, but McDaniel was able to turn that into a Head Coach job. At times, with the Dolphins, their offense was a well-oiled machine. He had issues as a head coach, and his QB left a lot to be desired, but the offensive scheme obvioulsy worked.

I would not want him as a Head Coach, but as OC, he could be an exciting hire. Dianna Russini already reported he is at the top of the Eagles wish list.

Brian Daboll

Daboll was a guy whose name was thrown around back in the day as a Head Coach for the Eagles. He wound up not taking a job that year and then went to the Giants the following offseason. Things obviously went poorly there. Poorly enough that he might not get another head coach gig, at least not this year.

But that means he might go back to being an OC. He had tremendous success with Buffalo and Josh Allen. He also had success with Jalen Hurts as the OC at Alabama. Daboll seems like a natural fit.

The one hangup is that he was reportedly a bit of a hothead behind the scenes with the Giants. Sirianni also has that reputation. Do you want two guys like that in the same building? If he is the best man for the job and will get this offense back to being elite, you figure out a way to deal with that.

Todd Monken

Monken spent his last 3 seasons with the Ravens, and his offense, led by Lamar Jackson, was tremendous for the first 2 seasons. This past season, with Jackson on the shelf for large parts of it, was a disaster. But clearly he knows how to operate a run-heavy scheme with a mobile Qb who throws a great deep ball.

His history before the Ravens is less exciting. He was the OC for the Bucs for 3 years, with Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick at Qb, and then was in Cleveland for one season with Baker Mayfield. But his success with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry might make him an ideal fit to work with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

The one caveat is whether he will just follow John Harbaugh to wherever he goes. He might not even be an option. But it's a name worth talking about. The good thing about Monken would be stability. At 59, he is not exactly high on the list of future Head Coach candidates.

Kliff Kingsbury

Kingsbury is a guy the Eagles have interviewed in the past. He was one of their final candidates before they hired Kellen Moore. And like Monken, he has a history of success with mobile QBs. The Commanders' offense looked great in 2024 with him coaching Jayden Daniels. It was a mess this season, but Daniels was never healthy.

But he is another guy who could get a Head Coaching gig.

David Shaw

I saw Dave Zangaro mention Shaw, and kind of fell in love with the idea. Shaw is of course the former Stanford Head Coach. He coached Andrew Luck and used to get a ton of buzz to make the jump to the NFL. He never did so before things fizzled out at Stanford.

He was not doing much coaching after 2022, before reappearing this past season as the Lions' Passing Game Coordinator. The Lions' passing game was great, ranking 3rd in the league. Now he is taking some interviews to be an OC.

Shaw could be an interesting candidate, who maybe even provides some longer-term stability.

Frank Reich

If there is an OC on the market that could be a Fangio-esque situation, it is Reich. After two stints as a head coach went sideways for Reich, he is likely done as a head coach.

But does he ever want to be an OC. He was the interim Head Coach at Stanford last year, but then moved into a senior advisor role after the season. The 64-year-old might be happy not to have the high stress of an NFL coaching job.

And even if he wants it, is he the best man for the job? He had success here back in the day, but it has been a while since he ran a great NFL offense. He did not exactly have the best situations in Carolina or Indy, but we have seen other coaches do better with those teams after replacing him.