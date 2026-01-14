Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to get back in the win column as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Cavaliers are 22-19 and seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Utah Jazz at home 123-112. Both teams had good quarter runs going for them. The Jazz led by 12 after the first quarter. The Cavs won the second quarter by 20 and led by eight at the half. Then Utah just kept the offense consistent in the second half to get the win. Cleveland lost in field goal percentage from 44.5%- 48.1% and in making three-pointers, 18-17. This game was lost at the free throw line, 25-13, and on points off of turnovers, 25-13. The Cavs trailed for most of the game and Darius Garland led the way on offense with 23 points.



The 76ers are 22-16 and fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the Toronto Raptors on the road 115-102. Philly put up 80 points in the first half and was up by 29. The offense went cold in the second half, but it was still an easy victory. They won in field goal percentage from 52.7%-40.2% and made three-pointers 16-6. Free throws and rebounds were pretty close, and the Raptors had the edge in points in the paint, 54-38. The Sixers' largest lead was 33 points and Tyrese Maxey led the way on offense with 33 points.

Spread

Cavaliers +1.5 (-108)

76ers -1.5 (+104)

Money line

Cavaliers +104

76ers -108

Total

OVER 237.5 (+100)

UNDER 237.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Cleveland's last nine games.

Cleveland is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Philadelphia's last 12 games.

Philadelphia is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade, F - Out

Max Strus, G - Out

Chris Livingston, F - Out

Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe, G - Day-to-day. Probable for game

Paul George, F - Day-to-day. Probable for game

Joel Embiid, C - Day-to-day. Probable for game

Cavaliers vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is currently fourth in points, 21st in points allowed, and 10th in point differential. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in points per game. The Cavaliers are 8-9 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Cleveland won the first game of the season series at home 132-121. They have been in a bit of a win-loss mode the last six games, with both sides of the ball being inconsistent in efficiency. The Cavs will look to keep the three-pointers going, limit the turnovers, and try and get to the free throw line more.

Philadelphia is currently 13th in points, 15th in points allowed, and 11th in point differential. Maxey leads the team in points per game, assists per game and field goal percentage. The 76ers are 10-9 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Philly is looking for consistency in their style of play as well. They have won three of their last four, with two of those games being solid defensive efforts. The Sixers will look to keep the offensive numbers consistent throughout the game and have Embiid do well in the paint.

Best Bet: 76ers Money line