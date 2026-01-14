Big 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Wednesday, January 14 Odds, Spread, and Total

Wednesday is a big day for Philadelphia's Big 5 teams, with three of them taking the floor. The La Salle Explorers will visit Richmond at 7:00 p.m. EST, while the St. Joseph's Hawks will take on St. Bonaventure at home concurrently. The Temple Owls are the last leg of the day when they play at Memphis at 8:00 p.m. EST.

La Salle vs Richmond

This season has proven to be a disappointing one for the Explorers. A 5-12 record is largely the result of a lackluster defense that consistently allows points in droves. The offensive play has not been strong enough to make up for the defensive lapses, as only two Explorers average double-digit points. La Salle is 1-6 in their last seven games, and a date with Richmond is unlikely to see the Explorers claim a win here.

While the Spiders are unlikely to make waves in the Atlantic 10 conference, they are still a force to be reckoned with. Unlike La Salle, Richmond has a variety of offensive scorers, with four players averaging double-digit points. Guard AJ Lopez leads the pack with 12.3 points per game, utilizing an excellent three-point shot to threaten opposing defenses from the outside. He is unlikely to need a big game against an outgunned and overmatched La Salle squad.

Spread

La Salle +8.5 (-104)

Richmond -8.5 (-106)

Money line

La Salle +337

Richmond -404

Totals

Over 146.5 (-106)

Under 146.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

St. Bonaventure vs St. Joseph's

Unlike the La Salle game, this will be a good competition between two solid A-10 teams. St. Bonaventure is 11-5, but they have yet to notch a signature win on the year, as almost all of their victories have come against subpar competition. Additionally, the Bonnies have dropped their last three games, making this game a particularly important one.

While St. Bonaventure seems to be stuck in a rut, the Hawks are playing some of their best basketball of the season. They have notched back-to-back wins against Duquesne and Richmond, two formidable opponents, and played Davidson closely in their most recent loss. They seem to be running into the Bonnies at the perfect time to stretch their win streak to three on Wednesday.

Spread

St. Bonaventure -2 (-110)

St. Joseph's +2 (-101)

Money line

St. Bonaventure -135

St. Joseph's +119

Totals

Over 149.5 (-104)

Under 149.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Temple vs Memphis

Speaking of teams playing quality basketball, the Owls are on an extremely hot streak. They have won seven in a row, with their last loss coming against St. Joseph's. While none of those wins were particularly impressive, most have also been fairly lopsided, indicating that Temple is playing at a shockingly high level.

Despite having fairly high expectations for the season, the Tigers are only 7-8 on the year. They have taken on a significantly more difficult schedule, but an inability to pull any sort of upset has stymied any potential hype from forming around this team. Regardless, Memphis enters this matchup as the far more talented team, something that should be on display even against the streaking Owls.

Spread

Temple +8 (-107)

Memphis -8 (-103)

Money line

Temple +282

Memphis -333

Totals

Over 145 (-106)

Under 145 (-103)