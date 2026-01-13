Villanova Wildcats vs Providence Friars Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Villanova Wildcats will continue their stretch of difficult games with a matchup against the Providence Friars at 6:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Wildcats recently suffered their worst loss of the season, a closely contested affair against Creighton that resulted in Villanova's lone defeat to an unranked team. Providence has not been nearly as successful, amassing an 8-8 record, with one of their losses coming in overtime to a fourth-ranked UConn team.

While there is a lot to like about this Villanova team, its best feature has been its scoring versatility. Guard Bryce Lindsay leads the way with 15.6 points per game, but four other players on the team average double-digit points, making the Wildcats one of the most well-rounded teams in the nation. Defensively, Villanova has proven to be a formidable opponent, with its best performance coming against Seton Hall, a game in which the Pirates were held to 56 points. A similar showing from the Wildcats would be incredibly impressive, seeing as they face a potent Friars offense on Tuesday.

Providence has been a dangerous offensive team, but that is about all it has done right. With four players averaging double-digit points, the Friars can pour in points against anyone, as evidenced by their 98-point showing against UConn. However, the fact that they will play an equally dangerous offensive team does not bode well for them, as the game is likely to turn into a shootout in which the Friars cannot keep pace. If they are to keep up with the Wildcats on Tuesday, Providence will need big games from guards Jason Edwards and Jaylin Sellers, who average 17.2 and 15.4 points per game, respectively. Additionally, the Friars will need to improve upon the 25% they shot from beyond the arc if they are to pull off an upset in front of their home fans.

Spread

Villanova -2.5 (-108)

Providence +2.5 (-104)

Money line

Villanova -144

Providence +133

Totals

Over 158.5 (-113)

Under 158.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Villanova vs Providence Betting Trends

Villanova is 10-6 ATS this season.

Villanova is 5-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The over has cashed in the Wildcats' last three games.

Providence is 9-7 ATS this season.

The Friars are 1-3 ATS in their last four games.

Unsurprisingly, the over is 11-5 in Providence's games.

Villanova vs Providence Injury Reports

Villanova Wildcats

No injuries of note.

Providence Friars

Jamier Jones, F - Questionable.

Jaylen Harrell, G - Questionable.

Villanova vs Providence Prediction and Pick