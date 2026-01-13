ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Villanova Wildcats vs Providence Friars Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Villanova Wildcats will continue their stretch of difficult games with a matchup against the Providence Friars at 6:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Wildcats recently suffered their worst loss…

Ezra Bernstein
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 10: Devin Askew #5 of the Villanova Wildcats scores on a jump shot over Chase Ross #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half of the game at Fiserv Forum on January 10, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
John Fisher/Getty Images

The Villanova Wildcats will continue their stretch of difficult games with a matchup against the Providence Friars at 6:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Wildcats recently suffered their worst loss of the season, a closely contested affair against Creighton that resulted in Villanova's lone defeat to an unranked team. Providence has not been nearly as successful, amassing an 8-8 record, with one of their losses coming in overtime to a fourth-ranked UConn team. 

While there is a lot to like about this Villanova team, its best feature has been its scoring versatility. Guard Bryce Lindsay leads the way with 15.6 points per game, but four other players on the team average double-digit points, making the Wildcats one of the most well-rounded teams in the nation. Defensively, Villanova has proven to be a formidable opponent, with its best performance coming against Seton Hall, a game in which the Pirates were held to 56 points. A similar showing from the Wildcats would be incredibly impressive, seeing as they face a potent Friars offense on Tuesday.

Providence has been a dangerous offensive team, but that is about all it has done right. With four players averaging double-digit points, the Friars can pour in points against anyone, as evidenced by their 98-point showing against UConn. However, the fact that they will play an equally dangerous offensive team does not bode well for them, as the game is likely to turn into a shootout in which the Friars cannot keep pace. If they are to keep up with the Wildcats on Tuesday, Providence will need big games from guards Jason Edwards and Jaylin Sellers, who average 17.2 and 15.4 points per game, respectively. Additionally, the Friars will need to improve upon the 25% they shot from beyond the arc if they are to pull off an upset in front of their home fans. 

Spread

  • Villanova -2.5 (-108)
  • Providence +2.5 (-104)

Money line

  • Villanova -144
  • Providence +133

Totals

  • Over 158.5 (-113)
  • Under 158.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Villanova is 10-6 ATS this season.
  • Villanova is 5-2 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over has cashed in the Wildcats' last three games.
  • Providence is 9-7 ATS this season.
  • The Friars are 1-3 ATS in their last four games.
  • Unsurprisingly, the over is 11-5 in Providence's games.

Villanova vs Providence Injury Reports

Villanova Wildcats

  • No injuries of note.

Providence Friars

  • Jamier Jones, F - Questionable.
  • Jaylen Harrell, G - Questionable.

Villanova vs Providence Prediction and Pick

This game will be close, but the inconsistency displayed by the Friars is concerning. Their shooting, which can make or break them on any given day because of their lack of defense, oscillates wildly, with Providence shooting 56% from deep against UConn before their abysmal shooting performance against Xavier. The Wildcats are the far more consistent team, and their scorers are much easier to rely on. Take Villanova to win and cover on the road.

Providence FriarsVillanova Wildcats
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers huddles up with his team during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NCAACollege Football Playoff Semifinals: Indiana Hoosiers vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Dec 6, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Eli Beard (7) dribbles the ball against the La Salle Explorers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
College BasketballStony Brook vs Drexel Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Deuce Jones (2) attempts a dunk as Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) and forward Tyler Betsey (5) defend. (Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)
College BasketballBig 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Wednesday’s Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect