This Day in Sports History: January 13

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 13 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Jan. 13 included:

1908: The Montreal Wanderers beat the Ottawa Victorias 13-1 for a 2-0 sweep of the challenge series.

Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 13 were Margaret Smith, Larry Csonka, and James Harden.