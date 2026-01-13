Preventing Colon Cancer with Virtua Health’s Dr. Maulik Shah
In this month’s Stay Well Health Chat, Andrew Salciunas sits down with Maulik Shah, MD, a gastroenterologist at Virtua Health, to discuss colorectal cancer prevention, screening, and digestive health. Dr. Shah explains why doctors are seeing colorectal cancer diagnosed in younger adults, what symptoms you should never ignore, and why a colonoscopy is the most effective way to prevent colon cancer by identifying and removing precancerous polyps.
Dr. Shah and Andrew break down lifestyle choices that support better gut health like eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fiber while limiting red and processed meats. Smoking and heavy alcohol use can also increase the risk of polyp formation. Learn about screening options, and why colonoscopy remains the gold standard. Dr. Shah also touches on Virtua’s “smarter colonoscopy” technology, GI Genius, an AI-assisted tool that can help reduce missed polyps during colonoscopy.
Some of the topics discussed:
- The American Cancer Society reports that 1 in 5 people diagnosed with colorectal cancer are now under the age of 55.
- First screening colonoscopy at age 45.
- Screening should start at a YOUNGER age if:
- Someone in your family was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
- If you have any chronic GI issues
- If you have any symptoms such as rectal bleeding, change in bowel habits such as constipation or diarrhea, or unexplained weight loss.
- What are other symptoms and warning signs?
- What lifestyle changes can be made to prevent colon cancer?
- What is Cologuard? Who is it for?
- What is the “smarter colonoscopy” with GI Genus that Virtua offers?
To connect with Dr. Shah, or any of the gastroenterologists at Virtua Health or to schedule your colonoscopy, visit Virtua.org.