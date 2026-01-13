Kevin Patullo Out As Eagles Offensive Coordinator

The decision to hire Kevin Patullo as the offensive coordinator may go down as one of the worst decisions in recent Eagles history. The Pass Game Coordinator had no experience calling plays, and it showed. All season, the Eagles' offense was like a high-end sports car running on regular gas. Even with all the talent they had, they sputtered through the season before fizzling out in the playoffs.

Now that the decision has been corrected. After a 24-19 loss to he 49ers, the Eagles decided to make a change at OC, removing Kevin Patullo, and beginning the search for the next OC who they hope will fix the issues that have plagued this offense all season long. One caveat: he is not technically fired yet, and might stick around on the coaching staff. But he is no longer the OC.

This also means they will have their 5th OC in as many seasons.

How Bad Was Kevin Patullo

The Eagles roster stayed mostly the same on offense from 2024 to 2025. The only big change was replacing Mekhi Becton with Tyler Steen. And yet, production dipped in almost every way.

In 2024, they averaged 367.2 yards per game (8th) and 27.2 points per game (7th). This season the team dropped to 311.2 yards (27th) and 22.3 points (18). The big difference? The run game. After finishing second in the league last season with 179.3 yards per game, they plummeted to just 116.9 yards per game this year.

Some of that was the O-Line being a shell of itself. But playcalling contributed to the struggles of the O-Line. We heard from experts around the league all season talking about how predictable the Eagles' offense was. That they just run the same plays over and over again. It explains why there always seemed to be defenders in the backfield hitting Saquon Barkley before he could even get going.

It was the same story in the playoffs. Dan Orlovsky called out just how predictable the Eagles' offense was in the second half versus the Niners, calling it a "total embarrassment."

Now What?

Eagles need a new OC. Ideally, someone proven as a play caller in the league. They have now rolled the dice twice with coaches OCs with no playcalling experience at this level. It failed both times. They cannot take that risk again.

Whoever replaces Kevin Patullo needs to have a resume behind them. In 2024, they did that, bringing in Kellen Moore. They won a Super Bowl in part because their offense was so efficient. The only problem was great OCs do nbot stay OCs for long.

The question becomes, can they find the Vic Fangio version of Offensive Coordinators? Someone who is no longer interested in being a Head Coach. That is much easier said than done. Vic Fangio is older and just wanted to come home to Philly and coach defense. I don't know if there is even a version of that on the offensive side of the ball. Maybe Frank Reich, but he is not exactly a superstar play caller.

More likely, they need another band-aid. Someone who will eventually flip the job into a Head Coach position somewhere. That will likely be the case for the foreseeable future. The Venn Diagram of coaches great at their job, but do not want to be a head coach, might be two distinct circles.

The big names Eagles fans have their eyes on might be Head Coaches this cycle. If not, they would certainly try to get a Head Coach job in the next cycle.