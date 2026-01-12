Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Tampa Lightning will be looking for their 10th win in a row as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Lightning are 27-13-3 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Flyers on the road 7-2. The Bolts scored right away and led 2-1 after one period of play. Tampa got an insurance goal in the second and ended up with four more goals in the third. They outshot the Flyers 23-20 and won in faceoffs 29-17 but lost in hits 32-18. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Bolts got all three of the three-star spots and Nikita Kucherov was the first star with two goals and two assists.



The Flyers are 22-13-8 and third in the Metropolitan Division. In that Tampa game, Philly wasn't physical enough and the game got away from them fast. They need to avoid giving up goals in bunches and instead get a good start on both sides of the puck. The Flyers are exceeding preseason expectations, showing improved goaltending and a "retool on the fly" approach.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+163)

Flyers +1.5 (-186)

Money line

Lightning -150

Flyers +144

Total

OVER 6.5 (+117)

UNDER 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 9-0 SU in its last nine games.

Tampa Bay is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last nine games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games at home.

Lightning vs Flyers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, D - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny, RW - Day-to-day

Carl Grundstrom, RW - Day-to-day

Jamie Drysdale, D - Injured reserve

Bobby Brink, RW - Day-to-day

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Lightning vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is second in scoring, second in goals against, 17th on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points and is a major threat, with a nine-game point streak and seven points (two goals, five assists) against Philadelphia this season alone. The Lightning are 15-4-3 on the road and 9-1 in their last 10 games. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is the projected starter for the Bolts and boasts a strong career record against Philly.



Philadelphia is 20th in scoring, 10th in goals against, 30th on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 12-6-5 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Philly is battling key injuries, including forward Travis Konecny, which has thinned their lineup. Goaltender Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers, looking to bounce back after allowing several goals in the last game. Philadelphia has lost two games in a row and will try to find their offense again.

Best Bet: Over