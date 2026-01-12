Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philly's pair of two-nighters with Toronto and Cleveland couldn't have had a more raucous start. Toronto defended its court with Sunday's dramatic 116-115 overtime win, leading to sore bodies and tempers alike heading into the Philadelphia 76ers' rematch against the Raptors on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The outcome douses a hot streak for Philadelphia, while bolstering Toronto's holiday sprint of six victories in eight games. The 76ers and Raptors, despite the tight fourth frame and the OT finish, were sloppy and careless with the basketball, Philly turning it over 22 times while the Raptors bricked bad outside looks.

Toronto has beaten Philadelphia in five of the previous six meetings. But so long as the Raptors and the 76ers' win-loss records are so closely drawn at 24-16 and 21-16 respectively, it's safe to forecast that every such international clash will be a tight one. Betting lines suggest another tense tilt in Toronto.

Spread

76ers -3.5 (+104)

Raptors +3.5 (-113)

Money line

76ers -138

Raptors +133

Total

Over 220.5 (-108)

Under 220.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

Philadelphia has gone just 1-5 in the last six meetings.

Totals have gone over in eight of the last 11 Raptors-76ers games.

Toronto has won five of its last six home games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Paul George is probable with a knee injury.

Toronto Raptors

Forward Brandon Ingram is questionable with a thumb injury.

Center Jakob Poeltl is out with a back injury.

Guard RJ Barrett is out with an ankle injury.

Guard Chucky Hepburn is out with a knee injury.

Guard Ja'Kobe Walter is day-to-day with a hip pointer.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

Toronto's win might have been a costly one. Ja'Kobe Walter's hip injury suffered in the double feature's first contest adds to a Raptors injury list that makes the 76ers' injury to Joel Embiid tolerable, at least insofar as Monday's fast rematch is concerned. As blogged by Sportsnet after the overtime game, "Walter grimaced in visible pain … The timing is especially unfortunate, considering Walter entered the matchup on the heels of a season-high 19-point performance (last Friday) against the Boston Celtics."

Is Toronto's added injury what's got the rematch's Over/Under line on a small number? It doesn't help, but Las Vegas handicappers posted odds on the second tipoff before the first game was in the books. Weirdly enough, neither team's points-per-game average is as lousy as the O/U line makes it seem. However, sportsbooks expect a night of tired bodies, with the healthier 76ers saddled with the road game.