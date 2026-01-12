Nick Sirianni’s Lack of Offensive Input Was Root of 2025 Disappointment

The ball hit the ground on a fourth-and-11 throw by Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles lost in the NFC Wild Card Round with a lackluster offensive performance that appropriately characterized their performance in 2025.

How will Philadelphia fans distribute the blame? Kevin Patullo will come under fire after a rough first season as an NFL offensive coordinator. However, Nick Sirianni's ineffective role on offense enacted the poor performance in the first place.

Eagles Offense Yards Per

Game Scoring

Offense Total EPA Success

Rate Giveaways 2025 Season 311.2 21.1 12.98 42.38% 15 NFL Rank in Regular Season 24th 19th 16th 22nd t-4th NFL Rank Among 14 NFL playoff Teams 12th 12th 11th 13th t-4th Stats from Sumer Sports, ESPN

Nick Sirianni's Role on Offense

Nick Sirianni took a backseat to more experienced NFL coordinators after the Eagles brutally collapsed down the stretch in 2023. While the emphasis on team culture wasn’t necessarily a detriment to a winning organization, Sirianni’s lack of input on offense ultimately contributed to Philadelphia’s fatal weaknesses in 2025.

The revolving door of offensive play-callers stems from Sirianni's inability to execute the role himself. Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman hired an emerging offensive head coach in 2021 with a background as a wide receiver and wide receiver coach. Sirianni has since forfeited play-calling duties, turned over considerable control to his coordinators, and failed to maximize arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

Part of his CEO-style role is to coach the assistant coaches. Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio accepted respective coordinator roles in 2024 with significant NFL track records and little need for instruction. Kevin Patullo, a first-time coordinator with a background directly linked to Sirianni, was a different story in 2025.

Patullo never developed a rhythm or comfort as an offensive play-caller. He’s unlikely to return as offensive coordinator after the Eagles fell drastically short of expectations on offense in 2025.

A Philadelphia offense with most of the same personnel similarly failed to evolve in 2023 with internal promotion Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator. As a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic, Jeremy Fowler summarized conversations with NFL scouts evaluating Philadelphia’s struggles in 2023 one year after their Super Bowl appearance.

“They kind of felt like the Eagles rolled the ball out last year like ‘Hey, what we do isn’t broken. Let’s not fix it. Let’s go after it.’ And because of the talent they had, (they thought) that they could just mow people over. That worked for a little bit, but teams adjust and evolve.” -Jeremy Fowler on 97.5 The Fanatic

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer used remarkably similar language in September 2025. Concern internally and externally manifested itself. The Eagles stalled on offense in 2025 despite a unit loaded with high-priced talent.

“As one player put it to me just this week, the Eagles may need to lean on scheme and new ideas more than they ever have under Sirianni. The player told me ‘We have a lot of talent. We’ve mostly just relied on that. Just roll the ball out, and our talent will win. But we’re returning the same offense with the same players. We need to scheme things up and get guys open.’” -Jeff McLane

The struggles of the offense in 2025 shouldn't surprise the Eagles as an organization given the obvious historical parallel.

If the Eagles move on from Patullo, Jalen Hurts will (theoretically) enter his seventh consecutive training camp with a new offensive play-caller. The lack of continuity has become a disadvantage for a quarterback who already faces serious limitations.