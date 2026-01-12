Don’t Blindly Accept Eagles’ ‘Culture’ Nick Sirianni Has Built

Frustrated fans of the Philadelphia Eagles shook their heads at one key moment of a disappointing playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

A.J. Brown dropped a third-down pass in the second quarter. Nick Sirianni furiously charged down the sideline and impulsively jumped in his star wide receiver’s face.

The head coach downplayed the heated exchange, and Brown opted not to speak to the media after the loss. However, the evaluation of Sirianni is not separate from the discouraging incidents of poor sideline demeanor repeatedly caught on camera the past five years.

Sirianni has minimal impact in offensive gameplans compared to most other Super Bowl winners. He’s supposed to offset the lack of strategical input with strengths in other areas.

Does an impressive win/loss record directly indicate success in achieving that goal?

A comprehensive evaluation of Nick Sirianni depends on how you substantiate the most subjective word in sports media: culture.

Impact of Culture on A.J. Brown

Sirianni told a team loaded with offensive firepower repeatedly throughout the 2024 season: You can’t be great without the greatness of others.

While the idea of focusing on team success instead of individual stats sounds reasonable in theory, Bill Colarulo of 97.5 The Fanatic has also discussed an incredible amount of drama that took place behind the scenes for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Frustration boiled to the surface for A.J. Brown throughout a disappointing season. He posted cryptic messages on social media that fed drama more than providing any solutions to Philadelphia’s struggles on offense. He played poorly when it mattered most with three drops in the NFC Wild Card Round. A 28-year-old star in his prime had a bad season, for which he's individually responsible, and might never play another game in an Eagles uniform.

“Very clearly behind the scenes, (Brown) wants to be a great, wants to be a Hall of Famer, wants to be a catalyst for winning. Sometimes, he’s a catalyst for winning by being I guess you could say a decoy or drawing coverage that helps them run the ball or helps them go somewhere else. That’s hard for a lot of receivers.” -Jeremy Fowler on 97.5 The Fanatic

If a three-time Pro Bowler with as much physical talent as any NFL wide receiver wants to leave the Eagles, they don’t have a winning culture.

Impact of Culture on Jalen Hurts

Sirianni’s relationship with the most important player on the team became arguably the most impactful weakness in a devastating collapse to finish the 2023 season. Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni didn’t mesh in their vision on offense.

Brown and Hurts have revealed their lack of trust in the offensive coaching staff by going rogue on critical fourth quarter plays in both the 2023 and 2025 seasons. Both seasons ended in major disappointments partly because of lack of continuity under a head coach who's supposed to have intangible strengths.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

When the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game after the 2024 season, Hurts even commented that Sirianni let him out of a straight jacket with a more aggressive passing attack.

It’s remarkably easy to identify cases when Sirianni’s relationships with the starting quarterback and the star wide receiver have negatively impacted the Eagles.

Nick Sirianni's Leadership

Repeated incidents like the one with A.J. Brown against the 49ers call into question whether Nick Sirianni carries himself with the proper demeanor for a head coach whose main job is to establish culture.

Part of the organization’s stated advantage in stripping Sirianni of playcalling duties and minimizing his influence on offense is so he has time to concentrate on other gameday responsibilities.

While the Eagles were spiraling out of control in 2023, Sirianni similarly argued with Haason Reddick on the sidelines in a shaky Christmas Day win. Reddick left the Eagles the following offseason, partly because of his overemphasis on racking up sack totals at the expense of the defensive gameplan. He certainly didn't buy into the culture.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported after the 2023 collapse that Sirianni had developed a bad reputation among NFL officiating crews for berating officials.

When the Eagles blew a 21-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 this season, the FOX broadcast repeatedly showed Sirianni screaming at officials. The demeanor of panic was an appropriate microcosm of an 8-2 team defending a Super Bowl title that somehow had no confidence in themselves to hold a 21-point lead.

The height of Sirianni’s success came when the Eagles plowed through opponents with 16 wins in 17 tries on their way to Super Bowl LIX. However, even after their one loss, the head coach failed to represent the organization with sportsmanship. Almost immediately after the final whistle of a loss against the Washington Commanders, he insulted franchise legend Zach Ertz with immature trash talk.

Sirianni has sought the advice of great coaches in football and other sports during his tenure as Eagles head coach. However, he’s never matured with the benefit of their advice to act with the composure to avoid a sideline confrontation with A.J. Brown that had to be broken up by “Big Dom” DiSandro.

Eagles Successful Under Sirianni

Winning ultimately masks weaknesses. Questionable sideline temperament and minimal impact on offense faded from the conversation after Super Bowl LIX. Weaknesses from 2023 didn't seem important when the Eagles lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles have achieved remarkable success during Sirianni’s tenure, regardless of whether he’s the root of that success. Saquon Barkley, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, and other have complimented the embattled head coach's authenticity in building relationships. Sirianni's lack of ego has at times allowed the talent on the field to flourish in some of the franchise’s most proud moments.