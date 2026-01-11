This Day in Sports History: January 11

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 11 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Clark, nicknamed the Cedar City Bomber, was a professional boxer whose final fight was a loss to Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) in 1961. Hughes is a Canadian former NHL player (1976-1987) who won three Stanley Cups (with Montreal and Edmonton) and is famous for scoring five goals in one game. Yamaguchi won a gold medal in figure skating at the 1992 Winter Olympics, becoming the first Asian American to do so.