ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Sports History: January 10

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA…

Michael Garaventa
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors sits on the bench before their game against the San Antonio Spurs
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 10 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history from Jan. 10:

  • 1914: Speed skater Oscar Mathisen set a world record 500-meter time of 43.7 seconds.
  • 1920: Montreal's Newsy Lalonde scored six goals in a game.
  • 1951: Maurice Richard scored his 16th career hat trick, and the Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 3-0.
  • 1953: In the third NFL Pro Bowl, the National Conference beat the American Conference 27-7, and the MVP was Detroit Lions defensive back Don Doll.
  • 1967: In the 17th NBA All-Star Game, the West beat the East 135-120, and Rick Barry was the MVP.
  • 1982: The Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers 27-7 at the Freezer Bowl.
  • 1982: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-27 and won the NFC Championship. Dwight Clark made a fingertip catch with 58 seconds left in the game, known throughout the football world simply as The Catch.
  • 1984: Luis Aparicio, Harmon Killebrew, and Don Drysdale were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
  • 1986: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored his 34,000th career point, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 124-102.
  • 1989: Los Angeles Kings center Wayne Gretzky became the NHL's all-time leading scorer in combined regular season and playoff points.
  • 1998: Slovakia won its first Hopman Cup tennis title.
  • 1998: Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan won his 600th NBA game, as the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 111-84.
  • 1998: Vancouver Canucks center Mark Messier became the sixth player in NHL history to record 1,000 assists.
  • 2004: The United States won the Hopman Cup tennis title for the third time.
  • 2007: Dikembe Mutombo moved into second place on the career blocks list.
  • 2011: Lionel Messi won his second straight Ballon d'Or award.
  • 2011: In the 13th BCS National Championship, No. 1 Auburn beat No. 2 Oregon 22-19.
  • 2018: Kevin Durant became the second-youngest player to reach 20,000 career NBA points.
  • 2022: No. 3 Georgia beat No. 1 Alabama 33-18 and won the College Football National Championship.
  • 2024: Kawhi Leonard signed a $153 million extension with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 10 were Maurice Richard, Jimmy Johnson, and Kevin Durant.

Richard was known for his explosive speed, scoring prowess, and fierce style, and he became a French-Canadian icon and hero. Johnson was a legendary American football coach, known for winning both a college national championship and two consecutive Super Bowls, becoming the first coach to achieve both. Durant is a legendary American professional basketball player, a prolific scorer, and one of the most decorated athletes of his generation.

Sports HistoryThis Day in History
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Lionel Messi of Argentina receives the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 trophy
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 9Michael Garaventa
Steve Nash #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 8Michael Garaventa
Head coach Phil Jackson of the Los Angeles Lakers complains to a referee during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 7Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect