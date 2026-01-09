San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers battle the third-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST.



The 49ers finished the season 12-5, tied for second in the NFC West and the second wild card team. Once again, the Niners dealt with a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball and somehow almost got the one seed in the final week of the regular season. The San Francisco offense went through decent stretches without quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle, while the defense didn't have their two best players in linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa for most of the season. Before their end of the regular season loss to the Seattle Seahawks, they won six games in a row and the offense was putting up 30 plus points with ease.

The Eagles finished the season 11-6, first in the NFC East Division, and are the defending Super Bowl Champions. It was an up and down season for Philly, as they had a few winning streaks and some losing streaks. They still have a dominant defense under Vic Fangio, a solid running game with Saquon Barkley, and a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards, supported by a strong offensive line. While Hurts did have a solid season, the passing consistency was a slight concern. His passing grade was lower than last season and in November, wide receiver A.J. Brown was frustrated with the offensive production as a whole.

Spread

49ers +5.5 (-102)

Eagles -5.5 (-102)

Money line

49ers +213

Eagles -232

Total

OVER 44.5 (+100)

UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

49ers vs Eagles Betting Trends

San Francisco is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of San Francisco's last nine games.

San Francisco is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Philadelphia's last nine games.

Philadelphia is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last six games against San Francisco.

49ers vs Eagles Injury Reports

San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams, OT - Questionable

George Kittle, TE - Questionable

Fred Warner, LB - injured reserve

Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable

Jordan Elliott, DT - Questionable

Keion White, DE - Questionable

Dee Winters, LB - Questionable

Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured reserve

Tatum Bethune, LB - Injured reserve

Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable

Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out

Nick Martin, LB - Injured reserve

Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out

Ben Bartch, G - Injured reserve

Mykel Williams, DE - Injured reserve

Nick Bosa, DE - Injured reserve

Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured reserve

Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured reserve

Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Trent Taylor, WR - Injured reserve

Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Epps, S - Questionable

Grant Calcaterra, TE - Questionable

Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable

Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable

Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Brett Toth, C - Questionable

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Andrew Mukuba, S - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

49ers vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

San Francisco finished the season ranked fifth in passing yards, 24th in rushing yards, 10th in points scored, and 13th in points against. Purdy will be looking for his revenge game in Philly. In the 2023 NFC Title Game, he got injured in the first series and had to leave the game. The 49ers went on to lose 31-7, without a quarterback in the game. The Niners offense just played a tough Seattle defense and that might have been the right wake-up call before the playoffs because the Eagles have an elite defense as well. San Francisco does well when they own time of possession and make a good mix of short passes and nice running plays. They need to set the tone early.



Philadelphia finished the season ranked 23rd in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, 19th in points scored, and fifth in points allowed. The Eagles rested their starters in Week 18 and will have taken two weeks off as they battle the Niners' banged-up defense. Barkley will be facing a thinning 49ers linebacker group and Hurts will try to make some big throws when needed against the 49ers secondary. Philly won three of their last four games and the defense was really trending up and even shut down a good Buffalo Bills team on the road. As long as the Eagles take care of the ball and don't go through too many cold stretches on offense, then they should be fine.

Best Bet: 49ers Spread