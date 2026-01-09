Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Total

Friday night in Orlando brings a familiar Eastern Conference measuring stick, with the Magic riding the momentum of a buzzer-beating win set to take on a 76ers team playing some of their best basketball of the season. Tipoff is 7 p.m. EST at the Kia Center in Orlando, with coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (20-15) has won four of its last five games and continues to build offensive chemistry behind Tyrese Maxey's scoring surge. Maxey averages 30.7 points per game and already delivered a statement performance against Orlando earlier this season, dropping 43 points in a 136-124 win on Oct. 27.

Joel Embiid is listed as day-to-day with a knee issue, but when available, Philadelphia's offense has shown balance alongside Paul George and rookie VJ Edgecombe, who has added steady production in recent games.

Orlando (21-17) has leaned heavily on Paolo Banchero, who banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Magic to a 104-103 overtime win in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Banchero finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds against the Nets and scored 32 points in the first meeting with Philadelphia.

The Magic remain short-handed, however, with Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner sidelined, placing added emphasis on depth and defensive execution.

Spread

76ers -3.5 (+100)

Magic +3.5 (-108)

Money line

76ers -144

Magic +138

Total

Over 226.5 (+100)

Under 226.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Magic Betting Trends

The 76ers are 12-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Magic are 8-10 against the spread at home this season.

The total has gone over in five of the 76ers' last six matchups.

The total has gone under in seven of the Magic's past 10 games.

The 76ers have won 15 of the last 20 matchups against the Magic.

The under has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

76ers vs Magic Injury Reports

76ers

Joel Embiid, C — Questionable (knee).

Magic

Jase Richardson, G — Questionable (ankle).

Moritz Wagner, F — Out (knee).

Jalen Suggs, G — Out (knee).

Franz Wagner, F — Out (ankle).

76ers vs Magic Predictions and Picks

"The 76ers have had the luxury of players returning from injury which is a major reason for their recent resurgence, and they will be out for revenge in this one after falling to the Magic by 144-103 back on Nov. 25. The Magic haven't been anywhere near their best lately, but they will be hoping to build on their latest win .... You can make an argument for either side, but I prefer the 76ers at the moment, and I think they can get the job done at the short line in this one." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"Philadelphia has performed well over the past week, especially on the road. It has won three straight road games, and those have been impressive wins over the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies .... The Magic have been incredibly inconsistent, and they are 6-14 against the spread following a loss. That's concerning .... Take the 76ers." — Nathan Beighle, Sportsbook Wire