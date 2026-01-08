Stony Brook vs Drexel Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Stony Brook Seawolves will take on the Drexel Dragons at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The Seawolves have had a surprisingly successful season so far, going 9-7 with wins against Loyola Marymount and Columbia. On the other hand, Drexel has not been nearly as successful, going 6-10 with three separate three-game losing streaks already on its record. A date with Stony Brook looked like a fairly simple matchup at the start of the season, but it now looks like one that the Dragons might struggle in.

While the offense has largely been lacking, the Seawolves have made their money on the defensive side. Nearly every matchup has turned into a slow, churning affair, with Stony Brook successfully preventing fast-breaks and playing good defense in the halfcourt. That has allowed its only bright spot on offense, guard Erik Pratt, to pour in meaningful buckets in low-scoring games. That formula should continue to be successful against a Drexel team that has struggled to score consistently.

It is hard to find reasons for optimism for the Dragons, despite the fact that they have a respectable record this season. All of their victories have come against an extremely low level of competition, and all of their losses have come against teams that are only slightly more talented than Drexel. The fact that they have been unable to pull off any sort of upset this season does not bode well, as the schedule will only get more and more difficult from this point on. Getting a win against the Seawolves would go a long way for morale while preventing the Dragons from embarking on their biggest losing streak of the season.

Spread

Stony Brook +5 (-104)

Drexel -5 (-107)

Money line

Stony Brook +180

Drexel -203

Totals

Over 132 (-107)

Under 132 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Stony Brook vs Drexel Betting Trends

Stony Brook is 8-6 ATS in games with available betting data.

The Seawolves have not covered in a game since early December.

The under is 8-6 in Stony Brook's games with available betting data.

Drexel is 8-7 ATS in games with available betting data.

Unlike the Seawolves, the Dragons have covered in five straight games.

The over is 10-5 in Drexel's games.

Stony Brook vs Drexel Injury Reports

Stony Brook Seawolves

No injuries of note.

Drexel Dragons

No injuries of note.

Stony Brook vs Drexel Prediction and Pick