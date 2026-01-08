ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Stony Brook vs Drexel Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Stony Brook Seawolves will take on the Drexel Dragons at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The Seawolves have had a surprisingly successful season so far, going 9-7 with wins…

Ezra Bernstein
Dec 6, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Eli Beard (7) dribbles the ball against the La Salle Explorers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Stony Brook Seawolves will take on the Drexel Dragons at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The Seawolves have had a surprisingly successful season so far, going 9-7 with wins against Loyola Marymount and Columbia. On the other hand, Drexel has not been nearly as successful, going 6-10 with three separate three-game losing streaks already on its record. A date with Stony Brook looked like a fairly simple matchup at the start of the season, but it now looks like one that the Dragons might struggle in.

While the offense has largely been lacking, the Seawolves have made their money on the defensive side. Nearly every matchup has turned into a slow, churning affair, with Stony Brook successfully preventing fast-breaks and playing good defense in the halfcourt. That has allowed its only bright spot on offense, guard Erik Pratt, to pour in meaningful buckets in low-scoring games. That formula should continue to be successful against a Drexel team that has struggled to score consistently.

It is hard to find reasons for optimism for the Dragons, despite the fact that they have a respectable record this season. All of their victories have come against an extremely low level of competition, and all of their losses have come against teams that are only slightly more talented than Drexel. The fact that they have been unable to pull off any sort of upset this season does not bode well, as the schedule will only get more and more difficult from this point on. Getting a win against the Seawolves would go a long way for morale while preventing the Dragons from embarking on their biggest losing streak of the season.

Spread

  • Stony Brook +5 (-104)
  • Drexel -5 (-107) 

Money line

  • Stony Brook +180
  • Drexel -203

Totals

  • Over 132 (-107)
  • Under 132 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Stony Brook is 8-6 ATS in games with available betting data.
  • The Seawolves have not covered in a game since early December.
  • The under is 8-6 in Stony Brook's games with available betting data.
  • Drexel is 8-7 ATS in games with available betting data.
  • Unlike the Seawolves, the Dragons have covered in five straight games.
  • The over is 10-5 in Drexel's games.

Stony Brook vs Drexel Injury Reports

Stony Brook Seawolves

  • No injuries of note.

Drexel Dragons

  • No injuries of note.

Stony Brook vs Drexel Prediction and Pick

While it might seem like a shock that Stony Brook enters as an underdog, the fact that the Dragons are playing at home gives them a significant boost. However, it is hard to see how that advantage could lead to Drexel covering on Thursday. The Seawolves are better on defense, and there is not much scoring punch to speak of from the home sideline. Stony Brook should do enough to hang around throughout this game, and it would not be a surprise to see a late run steal away a win for the Seawolves. Take them to cover on the road.

Drexel DragonsStony Brook Seawolves
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Deuce Jones (2) attempts a dunk as Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle III (42) and forward Tyler Betsey (5) defend. (Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)
College BasketballBig 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Wednesday’s Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Dec 20, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn Quakers guard Cam Thrower (5) scores a basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) and guard Jamichael Davis (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
College BasketballPenn Quakers vs Princeton Tigers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
EUGENE, OREGON - DECEMBER 20: The Oregon Ducks huddle up during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Autzen Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
NCAACFP Quarterfinals: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect