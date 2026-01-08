Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers became the latest team to extend Anaheim's losing skid on Tuesday, whipping the Ducks up and down the pond in a 5-2 victory. Philly will try to build on the momentum of five wins in seven games when the Toronto Maple Leafs appear in Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flyers' four-game home stand is off to a flying start, but the Maple Leafs should offer stiff resistance compared to the diminished Ducks. The Maple Leafs have gone since Christmas without losing a contest in regulation, most recently beating the National Hockey League's defending champion Florida Panthers 4-1 in a fine performance by netminder Joseph Woll. Toronto remains stacked in the same Eastern Conference logjam that the Flyers are a few spare losses away from rejoining in January.

Flyers forward Trevor Zegras is the toast of Philly after scoring twice against his former team on Tuesday night. The bad news is that two key skaters, Bobby Brink and Jamie Drysdale, left the contest injured.

Spread

Flyers -1.5 (+194)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-233)

Money line

Flyers -117

Maple Leafs +113

Total

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Philadelphia has won five of its last seven games.

Toronto has earned points from each of its last seven games.

The Maple Leafs have defeated the Flyers four consecutive times.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Winger Bobby Brink is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Jamie Drysdale is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Winger Matvei Michkov is questionable with a foot injury.

Winger Tyson Foerster is out for the season with an arm injury.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis is out for the season with a back injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenseman Jake McCabe is out with a lower-body injury.

Winger William Nylander is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Christopher Tanev Is on the injured reserve with a groin injury.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Center Dakota Joshua is on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Dakota Mermis is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

NHL gamblers may anticipate a high-scoring scrap between a lively Flyers team and the improving Maple Leafs. But with many injuries on the ledger for both clubs, it's more likely that only one squad will post a solid goal total on Thursday. Whichever club falls behind will be subject to desperation as mismatched lines grow confused, letting tired passes dribble away. The only question is which team that will be.

Both of the Flyers' new injuries occurred via dicey plays. Brink was smacked hard by Dakota Mermis of the Ducks before leaving the ice, prompting a fight between Mermis and Philly forward Noah Cates. Also, as told by Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff, "Ducks forward Ross Johnston was ejected after delivering a hit on Flyers' defenseman Jamie Drysdale … nowhere near the puck. Johnston was given a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct … (Drysdale) was later confirmed to not be returning."